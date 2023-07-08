Hopes are high for Wildcat baseball

A Pine Bluff lifer is taking over the baseball program at Watson Chapel High School with hopes to restore Wildcat baseball to its former glory.

Brandon Little, who played baseball at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Pine Bluff High School, will take over this upcoming season as Watson Chapel’s fourth head coach in as many years. Watson Chapel officially named him to the position June 20.

Little said he wants to help the Wildcats present a positive image of his hometown.

“Being able to come coach in Pine Bluff is really important to me, because we want to give Pine Bluff a positive name for some things,” Little said. “To have a positive effect on the younger generation in order to try to change the dynamic of the way people look at Pine Bluff is important to me.” Although Little did not attend Watson Chapel, his younger brother did. Randy Little Jr., a right-handed pitcher who just completed his sophomore season at UAPB, graduated from Watson Chapel in 2020.

The Wildcats boasted a strong program during Randy’s time, including a state runner-up finish in 2018, but the team has struggled in recent years. Watson Chapel finished last in Conference 4A-8 this past season.

Little said his goal is to bring the program back to where it once was.

“[It will take] a lot of hard work and dedication from the players,” Little said. “Like I’ve explained to some of the kids, we have to start from the ground up, and it’s going to take a lot of development.” The years since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season have been tumultuous. Ben Fox coached the Wildcats in 2021, while then-football coach and athletic director Jared Dutton led the team in 2022. Jonathan Oxner coached the team in 2023 before resigning earlier this summer.

Watson Chapel missed the playoffs each of these seasons.

Now, the Wildcats turn to Little, someone who has played baseball in Pine Bluff most of his life. He said his love for the game led him to coaching.

“I decided at an early age that that’s what I wanted to do,” Little said. “My dream was always to be a professional baseball player or a coach. As I got older, the dream of being a professional started to fade away, so I was kind of steered towards coaching for me, but it started at an early age.” After a high school career with the Zebras which saw him earn all-state honors in 2016, Little spent six years as a right-handed pitcher at UAPB. He red-shirted his freshman season in 2018 and did not get a 2020 season due to the covid-19 pandemic. As a graduate student in 2023, he pitched 75 2/3 innings and finished the year with a 6.30 ERA.

UAPB Coach Carlos James said transitioning from playing to coaching is challenging, but he believes Little can handle it.

“The baseball part of it, I’m not worried about with Brandon at all,” James said. “I know he knows the baseball part. It’s the other parts that it takes time for coaches to mature into. However, in saying that, I think if somebody can do it at a fast pace, it would be Brandon, because he is mature for his age.” Little did more for UAPB than pitch. James said he was a good leader. He was always on time and helped with things like field maintenance and cleaning the locker rooms. He also asked a lot of questions of the coaching staff, all things which James said helped prepare him for coaching.

Little has coached little league, but his first experience coaching high school will be as a head coach. James said it will be a big change, but he and his staff are here to help Little however they can.

“We’ve got open arms for him; any questions he may have or anything that may arise, we’re going to be here,” James said. “By him being in Pine Bluff, that helps, because that’s going to allow him to have people that he can lean on. … The baseball part of it for Brandon is going to be the easy part. It’s the other parts that you just have to learn as a coach.”

Watson Chapel assistant baseball coach Chaz McHenry (left) helps head coach Brandon Little prepare the infield Thursday at Wildcat Field. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





