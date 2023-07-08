Happy birthday: You're not the wave with its ups and downs; you are the water, powerfully responding to the fullness of life. Your talent for creating memorable experiences will be employed often, to glorious effect. More highlights: You'll be the star of someone's life. You'll see the sunset in many new places.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've been wronged, no doubt, but the question is if it's worth righting. Holding on to anger only gives you tense muscles. Let go of it and laugh.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone wants that special kind of attention you give and is too proud to ask for it directly. Address the situation with your renowned sensitivity and you'll be rewarded in kind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Before you break out your wallet, consider other options, like borrowing, swapping, etc. Tonight: If you don't like where the fates are leading you, dig in your heels.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You manage modesty while sharing. A balance of ego and ability isn't easy to strike, but you'll do so and attract opportunities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll have increased powers of self-control. Instead of applying them to make yourself do what is unpleasantly "good for you," why not apply your power to creating more enjoyment in your life?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have many ways of showing respect. You arrive early. You listen well. You're deferential and thankful. Draw the line at silence. Your voice needs to be heard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When someone has seen a lot and is difficult to impress, you'll take it on as a challenge! With your intelligent approach, it's well within your capability to turn the heads of sophisticates.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll be around people who make you want to spend more time with them. The best connections happen while playing to one another's strengths.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're up for adventure but your idea of it may not match the offering at hand. Get clear on what you're signing up for. The best mark to hit will feel safe but not too comfortable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Today represents a high creatively. Reality and imagination blend well; you will live what you imagine, and you will imagine based on the living. As you shape the experience, others will want to get in on it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll witness a performance, perhaps one that you are simultaneously giving. Be like a parent watching a child's recital. Appreciate the effort while allowing room for the unexpected turns of creativity and the occasional imperfection.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You celebrate events, but don't forget to celebrate the eventless. Those times when nothing much is happening are to be cherished. Things are about to get interesting, active and itinerate, so take this moment to relax and conserve energy.