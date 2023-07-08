Paul Gingerella, police chief in Westerly, R.I., said a woman was arrested in front of a beachfront home belonging to pop star Taylor Swift, which has multiple "No trespassing" signs on its gates.

Jim Lucas, a Republican state legislator in Indiana, acknowledged in a post on Facebook he used "horrible" judgment and is getting professional help after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident after he crashed his pickup on an interstate highway near his hometown of Seymour.

Katie Hobbs, Democratic governor of Arizona, signed an executive order allowing adults to obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor's prescription.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, a three-lawyer review panel said, writing his "effort to undermine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election has helped destabilize our democracy."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, was kicked out of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus after a quarrel on the House floor with fellow Republican Lauren Boebert of Colorado, barring her from the group's biweekly strategy sessions.

Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County, Ill., Medical Examiner's Office, said Luke Laidley, who survived the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks on his second day of work, drowned in Lake Michigan while helping a child who fell off a raft that was pulled by a boat.

Fabian Basabe, a Republican lawmaker in Florida, was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by a former aide and a former intern, including allegations he tried groping and kissing one of the men, Miami media outlets reported.

Brandon Scott, 38, told investigators he made a bomb threat that forced an Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to land in Spokane, Wash., hoping to be arrested "because members of a powerful cartel were waiting in Seattle to kill him."

Diana Daniels, city clerk in Blanchard, Okla., said a pet wallaby, which is similar to a kangaroo but smaller, escaped its enclosure and is believed to be in thick woods near the edge of town, noting the animal is typically nonaggressive but may kick if it is cornered.