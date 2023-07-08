The world in brief: Milan nursing home fire kills 6 people

Milan nursing home fire kills 6 people

MILAN -- A fire that broke out in a Milan nursing home early Friday killed six residents and injured about 80 others, Italian firefighters said.

The blaze began about 1:30 a.m., apparently in the room of two female residents who were among the dead, firefighters said. A man and three other women also died.

Two of the people injured were in critical condition, while most of the others were treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters told Italian state radio.

The fire was contained by early morning. Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy's national firefighters corps, said firefighters were investigating the cause.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters at the scene that about 100 uninjured residents were being transferred to other facilities in the northern Italian city.

Rome daily newspaper La Repubblica said many of the residents have Alzheimer's disease.

India arrests 3 involved in train crash

NEW DELHI -- India's federal crime agency said Friday that it arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country's deadliest train wrecks, which killed more than 290 people last month.

The arrested men have been charged with culpable homicide without murder and destruction of evidence, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. It identified them as two signal engineers and one technician, and said the investigation is ongoing.

June's train crash in eastern Odisha state occurred when a packed passenger train was mistakenly diverted onto an adjacent loop line where it rammed into a stationary freight train loaded with iron ore. The collision derailed the passenger train's coaches onto another track where they struck a passing train that was running in the opposite direction.

The two passenger trains were carrying more than 2,290 people when the collision took place. Nearly 1,000 people were injured.

After the accident, India's railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cause of the crash was related to the signaling system.

Iraq opens probe for missing academic

BAGHDAD -- Iraq opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since March, a government spokesman said Friday.

Bassem al-Awadi's comments were the first official Iraqi statements since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday that Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive "and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being."

Netanyahu said Tsurkov is being held by the Shiite group Hezbollah Brigades, an Iran-backed group the U.S. government listed as a terrorist organization in 2009.

Tsurkov is pursuing a doctorate at Princeton University and is a fellow at the Washington-based think tank New Lines Institute.

"Due to the ongoing official investigations into the disappearance of a foreign journalist, there is no official statement yet," al-Awadi told The Associated Press via text message. "We are unable to provide specific details at this time."

Tsurkov could not have used her Israeli passport to enter Iraq because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

A senior official from Kataeb Hezbollah issued a statement in which they did not confirm nor deny their role in Tsurkov's disappearance but called for identification and prosecution of Iraqis involved in facilitating the work of Israeli citizens in a country that prohibits engagement with Israel.

Driver arrested in deadly crash at school

LONDON -- An 8-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition in a hospital after a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age, London police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police also said a woman in her 40s is in critical condition after the crash Thursday on a narrow road in southwest London.

A Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School for girls age 4-11.

Police said the crash, which occurred while the children were having an end-of-year party in the garden, was not terror-related. They did not explain how the car careened off the road so badly.

The Met said a woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further investigation until later in the month. She was also taken to a hospital but her life was not in danger, police said. It was unclear whether she was still hospitalized.

A number of other people, including a 7-month-old girl, were also taken to the hospital but were not in critical condition, police said.

On Thursday, London's ambulance service said 16 people, including the girl who died, were treated at the scene for injuries. Ten of them were later hospitalized.

Members of the Wimbledon Common Golf Club, which is opposite the site of the crash, held a minute's silence outside the school gates Friday afternoon.

The group stood on the road to pay its respects and lay flowers.

FILE - A drone shot of rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Indias federal crime agency Friday, July 7, 2023, said it has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the countrys deadliest train accidents that killed more than 290 people people last month. (AP Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra, File)

