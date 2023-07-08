Inmate recaptured after escape from vehicle near Lonoke

Lonoke County authorities have recaptured a prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle Saturday morning and fled nearly a mile on foot, a Facebook post from the county sheriff’s office stated.

Joshua Abbott, 41, escaped from a prison transport vehicle bound for an Arkansas Department of Corrections facility when it stopped for gas near Lonoke around 11 a.m. Saturday, the post states. Abbott managed to damage the vehicle’s cage and get free after smashing a window, authorities said.

The search for Abbott involved deputies, Lonoke police, Arkansas State Police troopers and an Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 tracking team. The Facebook post states that they trailed Abbott through a wooded area for about three quarters of a mile before a sheriff’s office dog was able to trace him and a Lonoke officer arrested him coming out of the woods.

Abbott was being held in the Lonoke County jail Saturday facing felony charges of escape and fleeing.

He had been serving a 20-year sentence for theft by receiving that began in April, as well as numerous other lesser sentences for charges including breaking or entering, residential burglary and habitual offender drug charges, corrections records show.