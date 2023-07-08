Judge orders defendant in 2019 homicide arrested after she reported shot at boyfriend

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton on Friday ordered the arrest of a 33-year-old Little Rock woman accused of killing her boyfriend, who prosecutors say has violated her bond-release conditions by shooting at her husband and another woman.

Jessica Nicole Henson was arrested earlier this week in Little Rock on the shooting charges, two charges of committing a terroristic act, each a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison, according to the bond revocation petition filed by deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller. Henson was released Friday after posting a $75,000 bond.

According to police reports, two Shot Spotter gunfire activations that indicated 18 rounds had been fired in two instances between 4726 Asher Ave. and 4801 Asher Ave. brought police to Club 428 nightclub about 1:26 a.m. Thursday.

There, officers found Goldie Hicks, 38 , who said his wife had shot out the right front passenger tire of his maroon 2007 GMC Yukon as he arrived at the club, 4727 Asher Ave., with his passenger, 28-year-old Denisha Sanford of Little Rock.

No one was injured and Sanford told investigators she only heard shots but did not see who was firing them. Police collected six spent shell casings from the scene.

Hicks told police he had gone to the club to see his brother. He said Henson was in the parking lot and started shooting as he drove by. He said Henson then drove off in a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade. Police caught up to the sport utility vehicle at 11th and Valmar streets and took Henson into custody. Hicks and Henson have been married about 10 months.

Henson is scheduled to stand trial in November on a first-degree murder charge, accused of fatally shooting Charles Brent Gant in August 2019 at her home, 5020 W. 31st St., two days after Gant's 33rd birthday.

A Shot Spotter report of a single gunshot at Henson's home that day brought police to the residence where Henson flagged down an officer and asked for help. Police found Gant, a father of two, dead with a bullet wound in the back of his neck.

Officers found an empty pistol missing its magazine next to Gant's body where Henson had been when police found them. Gant had a fully loaded pistol in his pocket.

An extremely emotional Henson told police that Gant was her boyfriend and that he'd come to her home, with a woman in the car, became irrational and angry, then assaulted her. She soon grew too emotional to answer questions clearly, although one officer reported hearing Henson say, "the man can't hit me," the report said. Henson grew so overcome that she had to be taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, she told caregivers her left arm was hurting because she'd been in a fight, with police also overhearing her tell staff that she had been fighting with her ex-boyfriend, Charlie, when the gun went off.

Questioned after her release from the hospital, Henson told police she and a friend had gotten home from Club 428 to find Gant outside the house with a car she'd never seen before that had a woman in it she did not know.

She told police Gant was regularly abusive so she got her gun from the residence and went back outside where Gant began assaulting her.

As she struggled with Gant, the pistol went off and he fell to the ground so she called 911 and waited for an ambulance, Henson said, according to police reports.

Arrested the night of the slaying, Henson, who'd never been in serious trouble with the law before, later said she had been dating Gant for about eight months at the time, following a four-month relationship in 2016, court filings show. He sometimes lived with her, she said. Records don't show when Henson was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond in the murder case.

Gant had regularly cheated on her and was abusive when she confronted him about his infidelities, Henson said. He had sent her videos of himself with other women and had thrown a party with strippers at the house two days earlier.

Their relationship was "rocky" at the time of the slaying, Henson said, describing how she stayed with him because she did not have anyone else, with her mother, father and sister deceased.

Henson's friend, 34-year-old Jazmin Caprice Miller, told police she heard Henson and Gant's altercation then a gunshot but did not see what happened, describing how she did see Gant unconscious on the ground with Henson trying to wake him up, according to the report. Gant had a small pistol lying on his chest, she said.

Also questioned was Nicole Nasha Whitlock, 38, who said she had driven Gant, whom she knew as "Charlie Boy," to the West 31st Street house, arriving just before Henson and Miller arrived, although she only knew Henson as Gant's girlfriend.

Whitlock said she saw the girlfriend go into the house then come back out. She told police the girlfriend was hitting Gant then heard a gunshot, stating that she did not see a weapon.

Gant, who had a criminal history that dated back to 2005 with 10 felony convictions that included prison time in Arkansas and Florida, had been accused of first-degree murder before.

In November 2016, he was accused of killing a man, 31-year-old Pedro Omar Baez Esperanza, in North Little Rock. On parole at the time for drug-trafficking convictions from Pulaski County, Gant was immediately a suspect but eluded law enforcement for more than a week until federal marshals arrested him at a home in Fort Walton, Fla.

Gant tried to run but was caught and found with marijuana and cocaine. He pleaded no contest to drug-trafficking and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison in February 2017. He was released from prison in Florida in January 2019, eight months before he was killed.

According to police reports, Baez Esperanza was killed during a drug deal in which he was supposed to be arranging the sale of $500 of methamphetamine to someone he knew as "Lil C."

The witness said he was with Baez Esperanza when the victim met up with Lil C four days after Thanksgiving 2016.

The victim got into a car on North Vine Street with Lil C and an unidentified man to make arrangements for the exchange of drugs and money, with Lil C shooting Baez Esperanza as the victim got his phone to arrange the meet-up with his drug source.

The witness said he tried to help the wounded Baez Esperanza out of the car but the vehicle took off, running over the victim.