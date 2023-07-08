June tally shows new jobs grew by 209,000

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. labor market showed signs of continued cooling last month but extended a streak of job growth, the Labor Department said Friday.

The pace of hiring by businesses and government agencies in June -- 209,000 added jobs -- was the smallest monthly gain in 2½ years. Yet it was still a healthy increase, enough to reduce the nation's unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.6%, barely above a half-century low.

The report was further evidence of an economy that has defied persistent forecasts for an economic recession.

The latest sign of economic strength makes it likely that the Federal Reserve will resume its interest rate increases later this month after having ended a streak of 10 rate increases designed to curb high inflation.

"On balance, it's strong enough for the Fed to think they still have some more work to do," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America, explaining that the report contained both signs of early weakness and signs of sustained strength. "Hiring is cooling, but the labor market is still hot."

Yet there were also signals in Friday's government report that the job market is cooling to a more sustainable pace of growth -- a trend that, if it continues, could reassure the Fed that its rate changes are reducing inflation pressures without derailing the economy.

"This is kind of a Goldilocks report," said Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, an economic research firm. "It's a resilient labor market -- not too hot, not too cool."

The economy has been beset by high interest rates, elevated inflation and worry about a possible recession resulting from the Fed's aggressive efforts to quell price increases.

Several factors, though, are countering those headwinds and helping perpetuate hiring, which typically promotes consumer spending and propels the economy.

Industries that are particularly sensitive to higher borrowing costs -- such as housing and car sales -- appear to have adjusted to the Fed's higher rates. To take one example: Mortgage rates have nearly doubled since the Fed began raising borrowing costs 15 months ago. But most of that increase had occurred by last fall. In recent months, housing has shown signs of rebounding, with sales and construction of new homes picking up.

And higher interest rates normally would be expected to spur job losses in construction and manufacturing. This time, the opposite has happened: Construction firms added 23,000 jobs last month, automakers 4,300. There are so few homes available that even reduced demand for housing is spurring more construction -- and more jobs.

Despite sharply higher loan rates, auto sales have risen this year largely because of pent-up demand after years of reduced supply.

Construction companies are also benefiting from ongoing infrastructure spending by the Biden administration, and so are other industries.

The most visible sign that hiring is slowing is that fewer industries are actually adding jobs.

"It seems clear that the labor market is cooling, and if we are correct about the pending benchmark revisions, the extent to which the labor market has cooled will take many by surprise," said Richard Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial Corp.

Most of last month's job growth came in three broad categories that are largely insulated from economic trends: State and local governments, health care providers and private education. Together, they added 133,000 jobs.

Because those sectors don't depend on robust consumer spending as much as the rest of the economy does, their hiring gains don't really reflect rising consumer demand -- the main fuel for inflation.

By contrast, retailers, transportation and warehousing firms as well as temporary staffing agencies all laid off workers. A loss of temp jobs can be an early signal that companies need less labor.

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic Policy Research, noted that excluding government hiring, private-sector job gains totaled 149,000 in June, a pace that does not necessarily point to an overheating economy that would alarm the Fed.

"It's hard to say that's too fast," Baker said. "That's pretty much sustainable."

The government's report Friday also showed that the economy gained 110,000 fewer jobs in April and May than it had previously estimated. Over the past three months, job growth excluding government has averaged 196,000 a month, down from 317,000 a month a year ago.

And the unemployment rate for Black Americans rose for a second straight month, to 6%, after having reached a record low of 4.7% in April. Some economists see Black workers as often the first to be laid off when the economy slows.

One factor that has supported the job market has been a rebound in the number of people looking for work. Many businesses say they're seeing increased applications and are having an easier time filling jobs.

Higher inflation and an uncertain economic outlook appear to be drawing more people into the workforce. The proportion of Americans ages 25 through 54 -- a category that filters out most students and retirees -- who are working rose to 80.9% in June, above the pre-pandemic peak and the highest level in 22 years.

And legal immigration has rebounded after being restricted during the pandemic. Coronado estimates that immigrants are adding about 50,000 workers to the labor supply each month.

At the same time, the number of job openings dropped in May, a sign that demand for workers is gradually cooling.

Those trends suggest that supply and demand in the job market are becoming more balanced, a key goal of the Fed's. Since the economy began recovering after the pandemic, demand for workers has far exceeded the supply. Such a trend can accelerate wage growth and heighten inflationary pressures.

The June data is the last payrolls report that officials will receive before the central bank's July 25-26 meeting. It underscored many of the labor market themes that have been present for months: Although job growth is gradually slowing, wage growth remains abnormally quick and the unemployment rate is very low at 3.6%.

Investors widely expected the Fed to raise rates at their July meeting even before the report, and the June data reinforced that prediction. Many paid especially close attention to the pay data: Average hourly earnings climbed 4.4% over the year through June, versus an expectation for 4.2%, and wage gains for May were revised higher. After months of slowing, those earnings figures have held roughly steady since March.

Fed officials are closely watching wage data, because they worry that if pay growth remains unusually rapid, it could make it difficult to bring elevated inflation fully back to their 2% goal. The logic? When companies compensate their workers better, they might also raise their prices to cover their higher wage bills. At the same time, families earning more will be more capable of shouldering higher prices.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; by Reade Pickert and Augusta Saraiva of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Talmon Joseph Smith, Jeanna Smialek and Joe Rennison of The New York Times.

File - A employee pushes a cart at a Walmart in Vernon Hills, Ill., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the June jobs report. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

