Political opportunism

With naked contempt for even the appearance of a fair and unbiased judiciary, Governess Sarah Sanders appoints a political operative to stack the Arkansas Supreme Court in her favor, in hopes that her fetid stew of educational "reforms"-- aimed at defunding public schools in Arkansas while funneling millions of state and local taxes to religious and parochial schools and to home schools, no less--will be protected from a legitimate legal challenge.

A sizable minority of voters in this state are Democrats, who together with a smattering of fair-minded Republicans and independent voters easily represent more than a third of Arkansans, do not wish to be a part of Sarah's radical red wave of political opportunism and have no recourse against the strong-arm of the state other than through the courts, and, sadly, now have no recourse at all.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock

Plot for presidency

I believe Donald Trump can't win the presidency and he knows it. The GOP also knows it. Trump has a strategy.

Trump will be convicted for multiple crimes. It will happen. It can't miss. His only escape from prison will be a pardon. No Democrat will pardon Trump.

Trump needs to pick the GOP presidential candidate who promises to pardon him. The GOP will back the Trump choice because, if they don't, at Republican expense, Trump will start a third party. The Trump choice will be backed by a hefty financial war chest, a base of blind followers, and the acidic tongue of a rogue orator.

You know this is the plot. Timing will be a factor. Will there be an informant who will mess this up? Will Biden run if Trump doesn't?

2024 will be a year to remember. Bring it on.

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

Change our thinking

Wow; Maryanne Meyerriecks' letter about Tennessee Promise was so on point!

It's time to look at our lottery money in a different way. As far as I know there is no money for trade schools. And just why is college so expensive!?

REBECCA JONES

North Little Rock

Help all Arkansans

So, $1.16 billion in tax surpluses. Now is the time for Republicans to make a difference to all Arkansans: Remove the tax on groceries immediately and let all Arkansas families benefit from the overtaxed population.

Put aside your indifference to the needy of your fellow citizens.

DEREK PLUMRIDGE

Bryant

Pay some attention

I want to echo the sentiments expressed by Jane R. Gulley's June 26 letter to the editor of the Democrat-Gazette. The littered, filthy and generally unkempt condition of the downtown discourages people from wanting to patronize the businesses located there. I have for some time been concerned that visitors to our city, being confronted with the sad-looking dead plants, weeds and trash in the planters, and the graffiti and litter all over the area, will assume that downtown Little Rock is not a place they want to spend any time.

In fact, on numerous occasions, I have heard even Little Rock residents who live in other parts of the city say they never come to the downtown area due to its unsightly appearance that contributes to an impression that an area looking that bereft of basic city services cannot be safe. This area is so woefully neglected that it is no wonder that the businesses located there are struggling.

North Little Rock's Argenta area, in high contrast, is clean, with beautifully maintained planters and street-corner gardens which conveys a sense of safety and vitality.

In actual fact, downtown Little Rock has much to offer in MacArthur Park and museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, the River Market district with its sculpture garden and playground, the Main Library, Witt Stephens Nature Center, and the Old State House Museum, along with the delicious food and entertainment venues and unique shopping opportunities. However, for the area to support businesses, some attention will be required to basic cleanliness and general maintenance, which will go a long way toward the perception that this is a safe and vital part of our city.

KATHLEEN REYNOLDS

Little Rock