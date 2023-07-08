MASTERSON ONLINE: Memories of a journey





How can 47 years possibly have passed since I bid the newsroom staff at the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record farewell in the parking lot, climbed behind the wheel of the Coachmen Motor Home, tuned the key and headed east into America to spend the next year?

It was 1976 and I'd been awarded an Alicia Patterson Fellowship that funded my proposal to roam our nation with my wife and young son, a sojourn that could expand my horizons while documenting the mood of Americans during the Bicentennial Year.

Attached to the rear of the coach, wrapped around the mounted spare tire, was a custom-painted cover reading, "One Family in Search of a Nation's Spirit."

The first stop was McNairy County, Tenn., where I was told by the editor of the local paper, the former chief deputy to the late Sheriff Buford Pusser, and others in town that the 1973 movie "Walking Tall" glorified a man who in real life was anything but a hero.

Like other moviegoers, they said I'd been suckered into believing the Hollywood version of a good man armed with a big stick fighting a criminal element that had infested his rural county and been responsible for his wife's murder. And he never had a big stick, although the sheriff said he kept one he'd bought in the office just to satisfy the tourists.

Yanked back to Earth by such unexpected revelations, we left Tennessee and headed into the Deep South. Along the highway, I noticed a group of pickers with burlap bags working seemingly endless acres of cotton fields. Pulling to one side, I left the coach and joined them for the next two hours.

In the process, I made several acquaintances among the Black field hands, including two teenage boys, as we perspired together and they taught me the finer method for grasping and shucking cotton bolls. They both spoke of having dreams beyond toiling for a lifetime in the heat and we talked about opportunities they could explore to escape.

Before I realized it, shadows were growing long. I knew it was time to move on. The young men had asked to see inside the coach, where each downed an icy glass of lemonade before we pulled back onto the asphalt and kept moving toward a campground 20 miles ahead.

Part of my agreement with the Patterson Foundation was to produce a regular newsletter about my experience. I divided mine each month into five separate accounts which provided enough weekly dispatches to use for a month by 33 daily papers on the foundation's mailing list.

I used a war correspondents' black bag to develop my negatives inside the coach and the good will of editors with dark rooms in various towns to make black and white prints. Somehow it all worked.

As the days of travel melted into weeks, then months, the experiences grew, along with my seasoning at 30 years old. Every other week, we found it necessary to spend a couple of nights in a motel with a real shower and full-sized beds. And the Honda Civic we towed behind proved invaluable for day trips once we settled into a campsite.

It took me a day to track down the cleaning woman in Philadelphia who was assigned to polish fingerprints from the Liberty Bell each evening and learn what that job meant to her sense of purpose. She felt honored.

Somehow, I wound up driving the 24-foot coach into the worst part of skid row in downtown New York City with no idea how to get out until a policeman saved us.

In crossing the Canadian border en route to Buffalo, I struck up a conversation over CB with a semi-truck driver named John Mortis, who asked us to follow him home. In Buffalo, he invited us to hook up the motor home in his driveway, and we spent an evening there talking about his life as a long-haul trucker.

In Maine, we'd camped overlooking Bar Harbor as I interviewed lobster fishermen and we later cooked our lobster in a boiling pot over a fire. Farther up the highway, I parked the coach for the night at the home of a five-generation potato farmer in Aroostook County, where we talked until late about the challenges of his days and concerns that corporations would soon absorb his farm and those of his neighbors.

In Sioux City, Iowa, 5-year-old son Brandon fractured his skull while chasing a tennis ball. We spent three anxious days in the hospital before he was released with a warning to refrain from activity. Right. Got it, doc. Did I mention he was 5?

Heading west, we camped two evenings on the outskirts of a New Mexico Indian reservation and made new friends. Then it was off to the Rockies and into Missoula, Mont., where I aggravated the local paper in one dispatch by noting how many inebriated homeless men were lying on their streets.

Motoring across Idaho, we camped two nights along the pristine Lochsa River, where we fried the rainbow trout we'd caught while visiting with a couple from Wisconsin who'd parked their coach near ours. It was common to become friends with fellow travelers, occasionally even running into them at other campgrounds.

From there, we traveled the Pacific Coast Highway from Seattle to San Diego, stopping to express our grief over the death of a magnificent seal sprawled on the beach and write about the people I encountered at Cannery Row and amid the awe-inspiring redwoods.

In San Francisco, I sat beside a legless man in a veteran's coat on the sidewalk who was peddling pencils outside a major department store while seated on a square board propelled by skate wheels.

He told me of being beaten by police in a patrol car's back seat for not regularly paying off to sell his pencils in their precinct.

As we returned to the South, I spent a day on Avery Island with Cajun salt miners hundreds of feet underground where heavy equipment chugged and screeched as they routinely mined and hauled enormous amounts of salt.

The creaky elevator leading to the mining area made me feel claustrophobic, and I felt nervous even with my hard hat. Once the doors finally opened far beneath, a vast world of dazzling white opened to the sounds of men shouting and large trucks loaded with salt following a road packed by the stuff.

It felt unreal to see trucks operating far underground in huge rooms with such high ceilings. The only way I could see to get them there was to take them apart then reassemble them.

Afterwards, the miners invited me to join them at their union hall for libations and laughter. I had to deeply admire men who made their living in a world so far underground day after day.

In Breaux Bridge, La., we joined in the city's annual festive celebration of Crawdad Days and I met several residents who openly shared their opinions about the condition of the country. And in New Orleans I ventured aboard a freighter to document life there.

This journey down memory lane brings so much of that long-gone year back to life. I also recalled the late Ben Bradlee, then executive editor of The Washington Post and a judge for the Patterson Fellowship, writing as I began the journey, urging me to "be careful not to get mugged" while roaming America.

Turned out, the only bad experiences during that transformative year were self-inflicted. One occurred when I accidentally backed into a downtown San Francisco bus loaded with wide-eyed passengers.

Yeah, well, it's a long story.

In the other nightmare, I likely may have avoided a mass mugging. That calamity occurred at a concrete campground in New York filled to capacity with at least 100 motor homes. We'd wedged into one of the last remaining spots and I'd hooked up the electricity and water.

The only thing left to connect was the sewer hose to attach to the coach, then to the drain.

Easy peasy, considering the scores of times I had done it perfectly. Except this time. Dropping the nozzle into the concrete hole, I attached the connecting end to the coach and pulled the closed valve into the open position.

At that point. things (even after all these years) become a best-forgotten memory. The end of the hose sunk into the concrete hole had not been secured deeply enough. Try to envision a fountain of unmentionable, less-than fragrant results spewing from a large hose relentlessly whipping back and forth across the concrete only to flow down beneath motor homes parked as far as I could see ... at dinner time. The horror.

Imagine the rest of this nightmare as I rushed frantically to shut off the mess, probably 20 gallons too late. So I disconnected everything as quickly as possible, climbed behind the wheel, bid New York a fond farewell and off we drove, thankfully unmugged, into the setting sun.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



