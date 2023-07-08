Murphy’s HR the difference in battle of the best

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On a night when they were held to just two hits, the red-hot Atlanta Braves kept on winning.

With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Sean Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 consecutive outings, the MLB-best Braves began a weekend series between teams with the top two records in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Murphy backed Morton (9-6) with a two-run home run as Atlanta won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve its record to 59-28.

The AL-best Rays (57-34) have lost a season-high six in a row, although that wasn't the lone reason for concern after starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (2-3) left in the sixth inning due to cramping in his hands and legs.

Glasnow, who hasn't won since June 14 and is 0-3 over his last four starts, allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 2 hits while walking 1 and striking out 8.

"You'd like to see him get rewarded for it. He came out of the ballgame because he just kind of had cramps in both hands, both quads," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "We've seen it before, it kind of creeps in a little bit. He wanted to keep going."

Murphy went deep in the fourth inning after Atlanta's first baserunner, Matt Olson, reached on an error. The drive to right-center wiped out a 1-0 lead the Rays took on Wander Franco's home run off Morton in the first.

Atlanta, which leads the majors with 167 home runs, has homered in 24 consecutive games dating to June 11. That's the longest active streak in the majors and second-longest in the franchise's modern era behind a 25-gamer in 1998.

CUBS 3, YANKEES 0 Jameson Taillon (3-6) made a triumphant return to Yankee Stadium, allowing one hit in eight innings to outpitch Carlos Rodon in the All-Star's injury-delayed Yankees debut and lift Chicago over New York for its first-ever victory in the Bronx.

RANGERS 7, NATIONALS 2 Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager homered, rookie Cody Bradford earned his first major league victory, and Texas defeated Washington.

WHITE SOX 8, CARDINALS 7 Jake Burger homered and drove in three runs as Chicago rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat St. Louis.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, REDS 3 Willy Adames doubled in a run in the first inning and hit a two-run home run in the fifth to lead Milwaukee past Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3 Pinch-hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as Philadelphia rallied to beat Miami and match the franchise record with its 13th consecutive road victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 12, TIGERS 2 Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs and Toronto beat Detroit for their fourth consecutive victory.

GUARDIANS 3, ROYALS 0 Aaron Civale (3-2) struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run home run, sending Cleveland to a win over Kansas City.

MARINERS 10, ASTROS 1 Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat Houston. Former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Isaiah Campbell made his major league debut in the eighth inning, getting two flyouts and a strikeout in his only inning of work.

ORIOLES 3, TWINS 1 (10) Ramon Urias broke a tie with a run-scoring double in the 10th inning to lead Baltimore over Minnesota.

RED SOX 7, ATHLETICS 3 Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list and Boston beat Oakland.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadlephia 4, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

NY Mets at San Diego, (n)

Pittsburgh at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1 (10)

Seattle 10, Houston 1

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3, NY Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, (n)





Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, left, leaves during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts as Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Chicago Cubs' Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

