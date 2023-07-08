



The rum might be gone, but the possibility of Johnny Depp reuniting with Disney is not. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 60, is open to the idea of working with the House of Mouse again, despite feeling like the entertainment giant previously left him in the dust amid his nasty battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to Depp told People. "Anything is possible," they told the outlet, not naming the "Pirates" franchise in particular. "If it's the right project, he'll do it." Last month, the company was reported by The New York Times to be "seemingly inching the door open" to once again working with the face of the "Pirates" films. Depp originated the role of Captain Jack Sparrow with 2003′s "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," and reprised the part in four more films. This time last year, Depp was riding high after winning his defamation trial against Heard, which captivated the internet for weeks and centered on claims that upended both of their careers. The three-time Oscar nominated actor sued the "Aquaman" star, 37, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Even though Depp wasn't explicitly named in the piece, he and his camp claimed it led to tens of millions of dollars in lost work, including a $22.5 million payday for "Pirates 6." Heard then countersued for $100 million, in response to the actor's former lawyer slamming her claims as a hoax. She was ultimately awarded $2 million. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were capped by Virginia, where the trial was held.

Kevin Costner's dreams are being realized during his contentious divorce process with Christine Baumgartner. The "Fields of Dreams" star, 68, was "happy" after a judge ruled that Baumgartner would have to leave their home, a source told People magazine on Thursday. "Kevin was happy yesterday with a prejudgment in his favor," the source said of the Wednesday decision. Judge Thomas Anderele ruled Baumgartner, 49, must vacate the premises by the end of July, according to People. Baumgartner reportedly wanted to stay through August, while Costner wanted her out by Thursday. Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004, but their divorce process has become acrimonious since it was first reported in May. Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support payments, according to court documents. But Costner's attorneys scoffed at that figure, claiming that Baumgartner included $100,000 for plastic surgery in her request. Costner's legal team also reportedly said Baumgartner had been "grasping at straws" for reasons she should be allowed to stay in their mansion in Santa Barbara, Calif.





Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)





