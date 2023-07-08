Gunderman new CFO at Summit Utilities

Bob Gunderman is joining Summit Utilities Inc. as chief financial officer and will be based in Little Rock, the natural gas provider announced Friday. Gunderman held the same position at Windstream Holdings Inc. until leaving in September.

"Summit is a forward-looking, customer-focused company that has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years," Gunderman said in the announcement.

The utility, based in Colorado, serves more than 425,000 Arkansas customers and also owns and operates natural gas distribution and transmission systems in Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

In a 30-year career, Gunderman has experience overseeing strategy and operations. He led acquisition structuring, diligence, integrations and synergy realization for transactions totaling more than $30 billion and financing transactions totaling more than $25 billion.

"His experience and background will contribute to the company's long-term growth and success," said Kurt Adams, Summit's president and chief executive officer.

-- Andrew Moreau

U.S. Chamber offers small-business prizes

Small businesses in Arkansas have an opportunity to gain national attention, and win a cash prize, through an awards program offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Companies across America will be named as semi-finalists for each of seven regions in the "America's Top Small Businesses of 2023" program. Arkansas business owners can apply through July 21 for the regional competition that includes small businesses in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas.

Participants will be evaluated on their answers to 10 questions about business growth, contribution to the local economy, innovation, successful business strategies and community engagement.

More information and applications are available at https://topsmallbusiness.uschamber.com.

"Small business owners across the country embody the values of America, including a strong work ethic, a commitment to innovation, and a spirit of service," said Suzanne P. Clark, president and chief executive of the national chamber. "Their entrepreneurship and resilience contribute immeasurably to our local communities and national economy."

-- Andrew Moreau

Index sits at 824.69 after slipping 3.19

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 824.69, down 3.19.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. rose 4.1% to lead the index Friday. Simmons First National Corp. shares rose 2.5%. Walmart shares fell 2.3% and shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 1.7%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.