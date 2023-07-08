Police beat: NLR man arrested after fight, gunfire

NLR man arrested

after fight, gunfire

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man who they say pulled a gun outside Midtown Billiards, took a punch to the face, then fired a shot just before losing consciousness.

Christopher Clements, 38, of North Little Rock was involved in a fight outside the bar around 4:55 a.m. in which he displayed a firearm and threatened another patron, according to an arrest report.

The other patron responded by hitting Clements in the face and Clements fired a single round in the direction of a crowd before falling unconscious, the report says.

Police recovered a gun, which Clements cannot legally own because he is a convicted felon, the report states.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday in lieu of a $20,000 bond on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons, an online inmate roster showed.