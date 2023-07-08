BASKETBALL

Former Tennessee PG dies

Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women's basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She joined Coach Dawn Staley as an assistant at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks' first national championship in 2017. They were gold-medal teammates at the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympics. McCray-Penson played at Tennessee from 1991-95 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The point guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America standout during her junior and senior seasons for the Lady Vols. The team reached the Final Four in 1995, losing in the championship game to undefeated Connecticut. She won MVP honors in 1997 while leading the ABL's Columbus Quest to a championship before heading over to the WNBA. McCray-Penson was a three-time All-Star in that league while playing for the Washington Mystics. She played until 2006 when she retired, with a stop in San Antonio along the way.

Hawks, Murray reach deal

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The deal preserves his Hawks backcourt pairing with Trae Young and keeps Murray on the roster for five years, through the 2027-28 season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced. Murray, 26, averaged 20.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Hawks last season, creating the high-scoring backcourt duo with Young that was expected.

GOLF

Young aims for first win

Cameron Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead halfway through the John Deere Classic and put himself into position to erase an unwelcome distinction from his PGA Tour resume. Young was at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run, with Garrick Higgo (66), Adam Schenk (66) and Brendon Todd (65) chasing at 11 under. The 26-year-old Young did everything but win last season en route to being named the tour's rookie of the year. He was the runner-up at the British Open, tied for third at the PGA Championship and played on the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry posted a 69 for the second day in a row and made the cut at 4-under 138. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at 3-under 139 and missed the cut. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 2-under 140. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot an even-par 142.

Cam Smith leads in LIV

British Open champion Cameron Smith ran off seven birdies over his last 10 holes Friday for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Marc Leishman after one round of LIV Golf-London. The closing holes at Centurion Golf Club were there for the taking. Leishman birdied five of the last six holes, but that came at the start of his round because of the shotgun start. Leishman began his round on the 12th hole. LIV Golf-London is where the Saudi-backed league began last year, only in 2022 it was a week before the U.S. Open. For Smith, this is the last tournament he plays before defending his title in the British Open, to be played July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool.

BASEBALL

Cards' Edman heads to IL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Friday before their game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder Jose Fermin from Memphis. The switch-hitting Edman is batting .239 with 7 home runs, 29 RBI and a team-leading 14 stolen bases. The NL Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, Edman has played second, shortstop and in the outfield this season. Edman had not batted since Tuesday, but did enter the Cardinals' last two games, at Miami, as a defensive replacement. Manager Oliver Marmol said imaging on Edman's wrist showed no structural damage, but the 28-year-old was experiencing discomfort when swinging the bat.

TRACK & FIELD

Richardson wins in return

Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds Friday night to capture the U.S. championships title in Eugene, Ore., two years after having her national title stripped because of a doping violation. The 23-year-old Richardson overcame a slow start in the final to qualify for next month's world championships, which will mark her first major international meet. Earning the second and third spots in the event were Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99). Moments after Richardson's win, Cravont Charleston pulled an upset in the men's sprint, finishing in 9.95 to edge Christian Coleman by .01. It was Charleston's first final in a major meet and he made the best of it.

FOOTBALL

Former All-SEC LB dies

Three-time all-SEC linebacker and Super Bowl champion Johnie Cooks has died. He was 64. Cooks played four seasons at Mississippi State, which released notice of his death on Thursday. A cause of death was not given.m Cooks finished his college career with 392 tackles and 24 sacks. He twice led Mississippi State in tackles in the 1978 and 1981 season. In 1980, Cooks posted a career-best 24 tackles in a game with Auburn. Cooks, from Leland, Miss., was perhaps best known for a forced fumble near the goal line that helped preserve the Bulldogs' 6-3 win over No. 1 Alabama in 1980. Cooks was drafted No. 2 overall by Baltimore in 1982 and played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played six with the Colts before joining the New York Giants, where was part of their 1990 Super Bowl championship season. He finished his career with the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC hits his shot from the first tee during the pro-am ahead of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Thursday, July 06, 2023 in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)



Co-Captain Henrik Stenson of Majesticks GC is seen during the pro-am ahead of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom. (Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP)

