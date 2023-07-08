OPINION | Karen Sasine: Hosting over 50,000 visitors to the new Bentonville temple an honor

Over the past month, we have had the opportunity to welcome our friends and neighbors to the Bentonville temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the first such building in the state of Arkansas.

We consider the Bentonville temple to be the "house of the Lord", one of nearly two hundred temples worldwide that are set apart and dedicated for the purposes of teaching, worshiping and personal reflection on God's blessings in our lives and the role of our Savior Jesus Christ.

It was an honor to host over 50,000 visitors to the temple and its surrounding gardens during the three week open house. Guests from all walks of life and all faith traditions were able to see and experience firsthand the temple's unique construction, detailed workmanship, and beautiful artwork. More importantly, they were able to feel some of the stillness and tranquility that are present in this sacred space.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston visited the temple as part of the open house, commenting after the tour that "it is spectacular, possibly the most pristine structure I have ever seen," adding "the best thing to do is take it in...that belief in God the Father, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit [is] the foundation."

We express our sincere thanks to the many people from the community who came to visit: the firefighters, teachers, government and business leaders and neighbors. You allowed us to share what is sacred to us and showed such genuine interest and respect. We are humbled and grateful for members and leaders of other faiths who toured the temple and shared their feelings of peace and inspiration.

"Please know how much the tour of the temple meant to me. This House is spiritual and beautiful...you can't help but feel closer to God."

"What a spiritually moving experience for me. I will always cherish this experience."

"I felt the Spirit of God here. This is a holy place."

We appreciate your role in building bridges of understanding by coming to learn about the temple.

Arkansas State Representative Grant Hodges reflected, "It's not about the fancy building...it's about Christ... and following Him." His observation, like those of so many others, brings home the purpose of the temple. It leads us to be more devoted disciples of Jesus Christ, to show care and concern for our neighbors, and to share God's love with his children.

After its dedication in September, the temple in Bentonville will serve church members from Fort Smith to Springfield, Missouri. The temple grounds will be open to the public, and all are invited to come and experience the beauty and serenity that can be felt in the gardens.

The temple stands as a beacon of hope for us. We hope it does the same for our NWA community.