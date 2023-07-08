100 years ago

July 8, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- James Smith, aged 11, who recently was sent to a St. Louis hospital to undergo an operation for a cancerous growth on his face, has been successfully subjected to the first operation, according to a report received from the boy's father this morning. Three more operations will be performed within the next two or three weeks, that will include skin grafting. The skin will be taken from the child's head so that in years to come, a beard will grow on the rebuilt part of the boy's face as on the unaffected parts. James since a small child has suffered from a cancerous condition of the face.

50 years ago

July 8, 1973

TEXARKANA -- A follow-up system for alcoholics released from the Benton Unit of the State Hospital has been established by the Red River Regional Council on Alcoholism. The Council serves Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller and Sevier Counties. The program is intended to "take the problems of alcoholism out of the institutional framework and into the community," according to Mrs. Judy Arnold, executive director of the Council. On his release from the hospital, the alcoholic is met in his community by an alcoholism counselor to encourage and support rehabilitation. In addition, local alcohol information centers will be established in each of the six counties.

25 years ago

July 8, 1998

FORT SMITH -- City directors voted Tuesday night to run a four-lane road through Creekmore Park, taking away about one-half acre of a 5-acre bird sanctuary. Supporters of the Ruth Armstrong Nature Area, who packed the city directors' meeting, did not like any of three alternatives the directors considered and said they believe the four-lane road will harm the nature area. "I'm appalled you would even consider widening a road that would destroy part of a park," said Sandy Berger, president of the local and state chapters of the Audubon Society. Berger, known locally as the "Bird Lady," said it was ironic the directors voted to slice off part of the park for a road when earlier in the meeting Mayor Ray Baker proclaimed July as parks and recreation month. Not everyone was against the proposal, however. One resident said the widened road will be a helpful north-south artery in the growing city.

10 years ago

July 8, 2013

BULL SHOALS -- More than 1,000 vultures have left Bull Shoals Dam since airborne explosives were employed in June to shoo them away. Pyrotechnics proved more effective than metal spikes, chemical deterrents and effigies of dead vultures, said Bruce Caldwell, supervisory natural resources biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Mountain Home. "It's kind of like shooting fireworks at them," he said. In October, about 1,500 black vultures descended on the dam. Caldwell blames it on a series of mild winters. Last year, black vultures that normally would have migrated farther south decided to winter at Bull Shoals instead.