Party hardly

It was quite the scene in South Carolina last weekend when home-state U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was booed off the stage at a Donald Trump rally for, as far as we can tell, not being loyal "enough" to the former president.

We can only imagine what kind of reception real estate mogul Ron Weiser would get there. He is former chair of the Michigan Republican Party and a major donor to same. When we say major, we're talking $4.5 million in the 2022 election cycle alone.

He's still said to donate to Republican candidates and causes, but none of it will go through the party.

What would make a lifelong Republican and former chair of his party in a critical swing state withdraw his money? Well, he's a reality-based Republican who has had it with election denialism. He says it's "ludicrous" to say Donald Trump carried his state when he lost it by 154,000 votes.

Mr. Weiser says he can't trust a group that would believe the lie with his money. According to Reuters: "I question whether the state party has the necessary expertise to spend the money well." It seems he wants to win--and he's not the only one.

The Arizona Republican Party is suffering as well. The full-throated support of unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen has put both state's parties in a pickle.

For the first quarter of 2023, Arizona Republicans had less than $50,000 to keep the lights on and pay the staff. During the first quarter of 2019 they had $770,000. Covering the same time periods, the Michigan party had $867,000 then and $116,000 now.

To make matters worse, the Arizona party spent $300,000 on "legal consulting" fees at the same time it was losing lawsuits claiming election fraud. You'll recall that 60-plus suits alleging a stolen election were thrown out of various courts due to lack of evidence.

To make monetary matters worse for Arizona Republicans, more than $500,000 was spent on an "election night party and a bus tour for statewide Trump-backed candidates last year ... ." None of whom won.

Half a million down the drain.

Up north, Matt Johnson, former Michigan state party budget chair, said they're on "a path to bankruptcy."

But just up the road from Lindsey Graham's South Carolina shout-down are the North Carolina Republicans. That state party isn't suffering financially. It decided not to focus on the big fib and it's paid off. At the end of 2022, Republicans in the Tar Heel State had nearly $800,000 in the bank.

Winning elections is about getting more of your people to the polls than the other guy. Political ads, yard signs and other materials help, but recruiting volunteers to make sure voters go vote, even if they have to be dragged off the couch, is an exceedingly difficult task without the party apparatus in full swing. State parties, over the decades, have built up the infrastructure, and they're the unifying behemoth that gets people to the polls.

The lesson learned for a certain political party: Focus on facts, the future and even fervor, not fallacies. Because donors like to see their money well spent--like everybody else.