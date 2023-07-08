Recent graduates from UCA, UALR

Area residents graduate at UCA

Southeast Arkansas residents were among 2023 spring graduates at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Commencement was held May 5-6, according to a news release.

Graduates included:

Garland Ross of Star City graduated with an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

JeKayla McHenry of Wabbaseka graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages.

Ryan Jones of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Lane McAlister of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics/Supply Chain Management.

Timecia Owens of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Baylor Owen of White Hall graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Jamie Chen of Star City graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Jacob Morgan of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.

Kamyia Robinson of Stuttgart graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.

Edmund Burke of Sheridan graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Film.

Bradley Reece of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

Kennedy Luster of White Hall graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Jakhari Clegg-Fleming of Prattsville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education K-6.

Lyndsi Chavis of Sheridan graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ilicia Figures of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hailee Glasscock of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ashlyn Grandy of Pine Bluff graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kaela Hodge of White Hall graduated Cum Laude Undergraduate Scholar with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Adareus Lewis of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Sydney Robinson of White Hall graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Laura Brown of Sheridan graduated with a Education Specialist in Educational Leadership.

Holli Wood of Monticello graduated with a Education Specialist in School Psychology.

Cassidy Cathey of Warren graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Online Teaching/Learning (GC).

Tawnya Herring of Stuttgart graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Online Teaching/Learning (GC).

Sarah Hewitt of Wilmar graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Online Teaching/Learning (GC).

Kayla Valentine of Rison graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Online Teaching/Learning (GC).

Dalia Ray Ghatak Chaudhuri of Pine Bluff graduated with a Master of Accountancy in Accounting.

Yailin Blackman Zamora of Stuttgart graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Grant Williams of Rison graduated with a Master of Science in Biology.

Lauren Halbrook of Star City graduated with a Master of Science in School Counseling.

UA Little Rock graduates include locals

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's 2023 graduates included residents from southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Graduates included:

Laterria Allen of Stuttgart graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

David Beavers of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Rashadra Criner of Stuttgart graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Jon-Wesley Crowder of Star City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Onikwa Curry of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dakota Dalton of Redfield graduated with a Master of Education in Education.

Coral Davis of Redfield graduated with a Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences.

Madalyn Day of Tillar graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Misael Delacruz of Monticello graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology-Mechanical.

Bryan Fendley of Monticello graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Information Quality.

Ethan Fercho of Sheridan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Daniel Ferguson of Monticello graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology-Mechanical.

Norma Garay of Warren graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Camry Gardner of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications.

Morgan Gathen of Monticello graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Shelbie Hall of Sheridan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Briana Halpain of Sheridan graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Megan Harrington of Sheridan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Childhood Education.

Aleisha Hayes of Pine Bluff graduated with a Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Marsha Haymes of Hensley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Tyler Jeffries of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Yvonda Jones of Wilmar graduated with a Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Chloe Kilcrease of White Hall graduated with a Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Charli Knight of Grady graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Mariadolores Kraft of Pine Bluff graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Victoria Leak of Pine Bluff graduated with an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

Trinity Love of Pine Bluff graduated with an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

Eric Marks of Saint Charles graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Data Science.

Allie Mills of Sheridan graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Tyler Morris of White Hall graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Weston Mosley of White Hall graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Eleanor Pearl of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Angel Peeples of Pine Bluff graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Harlan Pennington of Redfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Construction Engineering.

Torri Richardson of Pine Bluff graduated with a Master of Arts in Public History.

Charles Rodgers of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Information Science.

Joshua Rodgers of Arkansas City graduated with an Associate of Computer Science in Computer Programming.

Nyah Scott of Monticello graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Kelvyn Thomas of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work.

Rosalind Wallace of Pine Bluff graduated with a Master of Social Work.

Constance Williams of Monticello graduated with a Master of Public Admininstration.

Kimberly Williams of Pine Bluff graduated with a Master of Science in Sport Management.