Reed ready to lead North Little Rock

In the midst of the shuffling among the 7A-Central Conference's football coaches that saw Buck James head to Conway, Quad Sanders leave Bryant then return two months later and Little Rock Central and Jonesboro hire new coaches, North Little Rock had an opening when Randy Sandefur quietly retired from coaching to take a position with the City of North Little Rock.

On Thursday, his position was officially filled as longtime assistant Clint Reed was confirmed by the school district as the Charging Wildcats' newest head coach.

"It's pretty exciting, to me. I think it's awesome," Reed said of the 7A-Central coaching carousel. "It's a lot of fun to play in this league, coach in this league because it makes you work. It really does across the board. As far as a coach goes, every week, you better be locked in on game plans because you're going against some really good football coaches."

Reed grew up in Nashville before playing college football at Arkansas Tech. He spent time coaching at ATU, Nashville, ATU again and Hot Springs Lakeside before making his way to North Little Rock in 2015 as the offensive line and associate head coach on former head coach Jamie Mitchell's staff.

Reed applied to be North Little Rock's head coach in 2015 and 2021 when J.R. Eldridge and Sandefur were hired for the position, respectively.

He said those experiences helped prepare him for this interview process.

"It sure made walking in there [and] interviewing for the job a little easier," Reed said. "As far as being prepared and being able to go in there and sit down and feel pretty confident with yourself, and the direction you're wanting to go and what little changes you want to make to make it your own. [It] definitely gives you confidence walking in the room, for sure."

Sandefur mentioned to members of his staff he was considering stepping down two days before he eventually did on May 31. Even with that, Reed said he was sure Sandefur would be back on the sideline for at least one more season.

Shortly after Sandefur submitted his letter of resignation, Reed was appointed as the interim head coach.

The process that resulted in Sandefur's hiring was longer than anyone at North Little Rock expected. It lasted four months, through three job postings and resulted in a nonexistent spring practice schedule.

As soon as Reed heard of Sandefur's departure, he said that was one thing he expressed to the remaining members of the staff -- he did not want the players to be shortchanged on practices again.

"We had a staff meeting, and I just told the staff our main objectives [were] to get through our scrimmage clean and smooth, keep everybody healthy and trying to stay as true to the calendar that we already had laid out as far as June went," Reed said. "Because we did not want the kids to miss anything. We wanted them to be at workouts every day just like there's a head coach here.

"We didn't want the kids to fall back into that, 'What's going to happen? What are we going to do?' mentality. We're just going to stay the course."

North Little Rock is coming off of a 6-6 season that ended with a loss in the second round of the playoffs to eventual Class 7A runner-up Bentonville. It was the first season without a winning record for the Charging Wildcats since 2010.

"Last year, you know, we had some injuries and we got banged up and we didn't have the depth that we had had in the past," Reed said. "And we didn't have the talent that we've had in the past either. We got to be as honest as we can about that. But our kids played their tails off. They played extremely hard."

North Little Rock's 2023 schedule won't be any easier as it opens with a game against defending 6A-East champion Little Rock Catholic, followed by 7A quarter-finalist Fayetteville and Class 5A champion Little Rock Parkview before conference play begins Sept. 22.





Coaching changes

High schools with new head football coaches for this season:

SCHOOL NEW COACH PREVIOUS COACH

Barton Steve Sexton Spencer Adams

Berryville Mack Chermak Bryan Hutson

Blytheville Gerrett Howard Ben Fisher

Brinkley TBA Richard Havner

Bryant Quad Sanders Buck James

Carlisle Gary Wilson Caleb Shock

Cedarville Spencer Adams Max Washausen

Cedar Ridge Scott Morgan Mason Hudgeons

Central Ark Christian Ryan Howard Tommy Shoemaker

Conway Buck James Keith Fimple

De Queen Richard Bell Jarred Fannin

El Dorado Chris Hill Steven Jones

Episcopal Collegiate Tyrell Johnson Michael Carter

Foreman Nate Lynch Jarrod Jackson

Glen Rose Steven Kehner Mark Kehner

Greenland Cody Napier Lee Larkan

Guy-Perkins Bobby Eubanks N/A

Hackett Mason Wann Michael Meador

Harrisburg Austin Jarrett Darrick Ware

Heber Springs Van Paschal Todd Wood

Highland Sterling Stowers Clay Wiggins

HS Lakeside Garren Rockwell Jared McBride

Huntsville Eric Henderson Matt Williams

Jonesboro Tyler George Randy Coleman

Junction City Devin Ball David Carpenter

Lake Village Sirl Wright Darius Green

LR Central Anthony Robinson George Shelton

Magnet Cove Dean Adams Caleb Carmikle

Manila Ben Fisher Cain White

Mansfield Whit Overton Tim Cothran

Marshall TBA Anthony Elliott

McCrory Cade Campbell Brandon Godfrey

North Little Rock Clint Reed Randy Sandefur

Paragould Randy Phillips David Gunn

Parkers Chapel Josh Willeford Elliott Jacobs

Pocahontas Casey Chester Charles Baty

Rison Caleb Carmikle Clay Totty

Rose Bud Garrett Haag Derek Wofford

Sheridan Tyler Turner Larry McBroom

Shiloh Christian TBA Jeff Conaway

Springdale Har-Ber Brent Eckley Chris Wood

Sylvan Hills Jason Houle Chris Hill

Trumann Gunner Cook Randy Phillips

Waldron Cain White Doug Powell

White Hall TBA Ryan Mallett

Wynne Clay Totty Van Paschal







