Roaming ‘apple’ meant to celebrate Bentonville’s 150th anniversary

BENTONVILLE -- A roaming Cozy Apple is helping the city celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The apple is a tribute to the city's apple-growing history and community spirit and a perfect tie to the sesquicentennial, according to a news release.

The installation will feature a 3-foot-wide inflatable apple wrapped with handcrafted crocheted granny circles in various shades of red by artist Gina Gallina of Fayetteville.

It will move to different city locations through October, said Shelli Kerr, city comprehensive planning manager. It's now at Orchards Park, 1100 N.E. John Deshields Blvd.

Another apple also is part of the project. A second inflatable is planned to be installed in the public library. The project is being led by Gallina, and residents will create individual granny circles that will then be sewn together by volunteers. It likely won't be installed until next month, Kerr said.

The City Council in May passed resolutions in support of artwork on public property related to the 150th anniversary. Cozy Apple and Seeds of the Future by Justin Deister of Louisville, Colo., were approved.

The cost including fabrication, delivery and installation for "Cozy Apple" is $4,700, according to council documents.

Seeds of the Future is a 6-foot-tall sculpture made of polished steel shaped into an apple slice containing 150 apple seeds, representing Bentonville's 150 years. On each seed will be engraved one word about Bentonville. These words will be gathered through public engagement efforts this summer. The planned location is on City Hall property, according to council documents.

It will be installed sometime in the fall, Kerr said.

The cost estimate including fabrication, delivery and installation for "Seeds of the Future" isn't to exceed $30,000, according to council documents.

Money for both pieces is provided through the Public Art Advisory Committee's budget, which comes through the city's general fund, Kerr said.

The committee serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council by recommending artwork for public property, providing technical advice on the development of a public art program and following the adopted Art in Public Places policy, according to the city.

Beckie Seba, a City Council member, is an ex-officio member of the committee.

The Cozy Apple project is exciting because it brings an art form that is widespread amongst the community, but is unusual for a public art space, she said.

"Because so many people crochet, we had amazing involvement from the community in contributing their crochets circles to the piece," she said. "This involvement serves to connect the community to the art, which was really important to us as we considered projects for the sesquicentennial."

Gallina has been at First Fridays and the Farmer's Market on Saturdays demonstrating and meeting people, which helps connect them as well, Seba said.

"It is also very fun to be able to move the project around and will be exciting to see where it pops up next," she said.

In Bentonville's early days, agriculture, especially fruit production, was the backbone of the local and regional economy. In 1901, 2.5 million bushels of apples were shipped out of Benton County. The U.S. Census Bureau credited the county as having the largest number of bearing apple trees of any county in the United States, according to the city.

For more information, contact Kerr at (479) 271-3122 or skerr@bentonvillear.com.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


