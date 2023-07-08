Rushing hailed as ‘true leader’

CROSSETT -- Linda Rushing, former vice chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC), was honored during UAM-CTC's commencement exercises on June 29 for her distinguished career.

Rushing retired on June 30 after more than 47 years of service at the college. She was the last remaining original staff member of the college, which opened in 1975 as Forest Echoes Vocational Technical School.

During the commencement ceremony, Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, noted that Rushing was named the director of Forest Echoes Vocational Technical School in 1987, and when her title transitioned to president when the school was renamed Forest Echoes Technical Institute, she became the second woman in Arkansas to be appointed as a CEO of a post-secondary institution or state agency.

Doss offered Rushing thanks for her commitment to UAM-CTC, stating, "Her unwavering commitment to the UAM College of Technology-Crossett, her belief in the importance of students and their education and her deeply held personal faith have impacted so many individuals and have made a strong difference in our community and in the state. Vice Chancellor Rushing is a true leader. She's a leader who serves others."

Yancey Kyle, field representative for U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, then made a special presentation on behalf of Westerman. During Kyle's presentation, he played a video of Westerman's one-minute speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on June 27, where he praised Rushing for a commendable career of leadership and public service. Kyle presented Rushing with a copy of the congressional record of the speech and a flag that was flown over the capital of the United States in her honor.

Randy Risher, CEO of Risher Companies, located in Houston, is a Crossett High School graduate and a 1989 graduate of UAM. He announced that he will fund the Linda Rushing Endowment at UAM, which will allow Rushing to designate the funds to scholarship recipients or an operational endowment of her choice.

Rushing thanked Risher, stating, "That is a wonderful gift, and one that is extremely meaningful and that I'll cherish."

Dawn Reed, assistant vice chancellor of UAM-CTC, presented Rushing with a plaque and offered congratulations and thanks from the faculty and staff.

Rushing was also honored on June 27, when she was presented with the key to the city of Crossett by Mayor Crystal Marshal, who proclaimed June 29 as Linda Rushing Day.