Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Tod Bocken, 52, of 33 Brentwood Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Bocken was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Gareeno Mackey, 34, of 3402 Windruff Drive in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Mackey was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Brandon McLaughlin, 35, of 1538 Ross Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. McLaughlin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Randy Stevenson, 37, of 1341 Fairlane St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Stevenson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Joshua Jones, 37, of 1045 S. Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Jones was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

Javier Arroyo-Alvardo, 35, of 1424 Tudor St. in Lowell, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Arroyo-Alvardo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Jimmie Stanley, 61, of 6964 W. Davis Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Stanley was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.