Simmons shuffling after exec’s exit

Simmons First National Corp. is shaking up key executive lending roles after the mid-week departure of Chief Banking Officer Matt Reddin, the bank announced Friday.

Simmons said the move is related to an initiative to clean up its organizational structure, cut costs and enhance lending growth. Reddin was responsible for nearly all the bank's revenue-generating units and his July 5 exit swiftly followed the June 30 closing of the bank's second-quarter financial results, which are scheduled to be announced later this month.

"The restructuring of our banking division aligns with our Better Bank Initiative by positioning us to capitalize on the opportunity to grow and diversify commercial and corporate banking, while further emphasizing our community and retail franchise," said Jay Brogdon, Simmons' president and chief financial officer.

"Recent industry events reinforce the value of traditional community banking, for which Simmons has a respected 120-year legacy," he said. "This foundation, coupled with the scale we have achieved throughout our footprint, provides significant opportunities to further enhance our future growth, particularly in the commercial arena."

Simmons' overhaul comes during an unsteady U.S. banking environment pinched by falling deposits, rising interest rates and a volatile lending landscape.

Industry analysts and investors likely will scrutinize the bank's loan portfolio, especially commercial real estate (CRE) lending, when it announces second-quarter results on July 25. Stephens Inc. projects Simmons will report total loan growth of 7% this year – in line with the regional median – and 3% in 2024, below the estimated median of 5%.

The banking industry's commercial real estate sector -- mostly office and retail -- is threatened by economic pressures as higher interest rates slow lending and weaken the value of office buildings, which have suffered under hybrid work environments as more employees working from home are leading companies to reduce office space and devaluing the properties.

Moody's Analytics released an industry review in April outlining the troubled dynamics that could further diminish commercial real estate lending.

"An additional concern for banks outside of depositor runs and liquidity issues is the stress that troubled CRE loans could have on bank balance sheets," the report said. "That stress could create a negative feedback loop where CRE declines strain bank balance sheets causing banks to pull back further on CRE lending causing further price declines and so on.

"However, we do not see this as a most-likely outcome at this stage because CRE loan leverage and asset pricing has been relatively conservative compared to prior to the GFC," Moody's noted, referring to the global financial crisis that ripped the banking sector and international economies.

In May, banking analysts at Stephens Inc. highlighted commercial real estate lending and noted "investors remain focused on bank exposure to office loans," the report said.

"Industry data points to office vacancy ratios now at a 30-year high and given expected new deliveries and slowing absorption trends, we anticipate higher vacancy levels will further stress debt structures," the note said. "For the remainder of 2023 and likely into 2024, we believe bank investors should brace for negative office building headlines and negative credit migration within bank office portfolios."

Stephens analysts also noted the diversity of lending portfolios and low leverage, which measures the extent that borrowed money is propping up a company's operations, should help banks navigate through the challenges.

The commercial real estate loan portfolio of Simmons is 6% of total loans, the bank reported in first-quarter results, which the Stephens note in May pointed out was below the 7% median of Southwest regional banks. The bank's total loan portfolio was $16.5 billion at the end of the March 31 quarter.

Commercial real estate lending "has been the primary credit concern (bankers and investors alike) since 2021," Stephens reported. "Therefore, we think many banks have not grown their office portfolio and have reduced troubled office loans."

On Friday, Stephens analyst Matt Olney issued a report saying the change is a "continuation" of Simmons' cost-saving initiative. "The Better Bank Initiative is focused on optimizing the company's organizational structure and cost-cutting measures while enhancing future organic growth, particularly in the commercial arena," Olney wrote.

Simmons reported in first-quarter results that the initiative would save about $15 million this year in non-interest expense.

Chad Rawls, formerly chief credit officer at Simmons, will become chief commercial banking officer, a newly created role reporting to Brogdon, whom Reddin also reported to before the shift. Rawls will oversee commercial and corporate activity.

To fill Rawls' former role, Josh Herron has been appointed interim chief credit officer and Steve Wade will act as deputy chief credit officer during the leadership transition, the bank said.

Simmons First, which operates in local markets as Simmons Bank, has 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The bank's shares rose 42 cents, or 2.5%, to close Friday at $17.21. The Pine Bluff-based lender has $27.6 billion in assets as of March 31.