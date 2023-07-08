TRACK AND FIELD

Brooks 2nd in heptathlon at U.S. Championships

Taliyah Brooks, an NCAA champion at the University of Arkansas, finished second in the heptathlon at the USA Track and Field Championships on Friday with 6,319 points at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

By finishing and the top three, Brooks qualified for the United States team that will compete at the World Championships, held Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Brooks had the field's top marks in the 100-meter hurdles (12.98 seconds) and long jump (21 feet, 4 3/4 inches). She finished the competition by running 2:17.71 in the 800.

Brooks, 27, was a four-time All-American at Arkansas and won the NCAA heptathlon title in 2018 as a senior. She lives in Fayetteville.

Anna Hall, a former Florida standout, won the heptathlon with 6,667 points.

Daniel Spejcher, an Arkansas senior this year, finished 11th in the decathlon Friday night with 7,467 points.

TENNIS

UA hires Makarova as assistant coach

The University of Arkansas announced Tatiana Makarova is its new assistant women's coach Thursday.

Makarova most recently was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, her alma mater, this season. The Aggies went 30-3 (13-0 SEC) and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm super excited to join the Razorback family and get to work with such a dedicated, hardworking group of girls," Makarova said in a news release.

At A&M, Makarova was named ITA All-America once in singles (2021) and twice in doubles (2021-22). The Moscow native was the 2022 SEC Tournament MVP and set a career-best No. 2 doubles ranking.

"We couldn't be more excited about the addition of Tatiana to the program as our assistant coach," Arkansas Coach Tucker Clary said in the release. "Tatiana was one of the top competitors in our conference in her time as a student-athlete, and her experience joining the coaching ranks at her alma mater will bring a great understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level."

SOCCER

Bluebirds claim U18 Southern Regional title

The Little Rock-based Mighty BlueBirds 05 defeated DKSC of Dallas 5-0 last weekend at Baton Rouge to win the U18 Southern Regional girls title.

It marked the first time a team from Arkansas had won the event, which features state champions and league qualifiers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Bluebirds, whose roster includes players from 13 high schools across the state, advanced out of group play unbeaten, defeating their three opponents by a combined score of 16-1. They defeated the Tennessee Soccer Club 1-0 in the semifinals before taking the victory in the final.

Compiling a 16-2 record this season in the National Premier League, the Bluebirds advanced to the NPL Finals in Denver this weekend. Then as the Southern Regional champs, they will take part in nationals on July 17-23 at Orlando, Fla.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services