The nation in brief: Dozens hospitalized in NYC bus collision

At least 27 people were hospitalized and over 60 others requested an evaluation for injuries after a city bus and a double-decker tour bus collided on a Manhattan street Thursday evening, officials said at the scene.

An MTA X27 bus and a double-decker tour bus collided at East 23rd Street and First Avenue in Gramercy at 7:17 p.m., Fire Department officials and a Metropolitan Transit Authority spokeswoman said.

Sources said that the tour bus crashed into the MTA bus, which had the right of way, in the intersection.

First responders arrived to find an egress damaged on the tour bus and resorted to lowering injured passengers on the bus's second level using ropes and ladders.

The 27 people hospitalized are not facing life-threatening injuries, said Deputy Chief Paul Hopper of EMS Division 1.

"Many injuries are just cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, some head and neck injuries as well," he said at the scene.

"We are evaluating approximately 63 additional people. Both buses seem to have been fairly fully occupied," Hopper said. "That number may fluctuate a little bit down and hopefully no one else will come out as seriously injured."

Teen arrested as shooting investigated

BALTIMORE -- Authorities have arrested and charged a teen who detectives believe was involved in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party over the holiday weekend that left two people dead and 28 others wounded, officials announced Friday.

Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the 17-year-old boy about 7 a.m. Friday after a search warrant was executed at a home, police said in a news release. He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of an assault weapon, as well as reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle, police said.

Police referred to the teen in the release as a person of interest. He is charged as an adult, but police aren't identifying him since he is a minor, according to department spokesperson Detective Freddie Talbert.

Detectives are still actively investigating the shooting in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Talbert said. A reward for up to $28,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.

Floridian gets 5 years for Capitol riot role

A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S. Capitol against supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barry Ramey, an aircraft mechanic who was convicted of assault and other crimes in federal court in Washington, D.C., also tried to intimidate an FBI agent investigating him before his arrest. Ramey anonymously called the agent and recited the agent's home address over the phone, prosecutors say.

Ramey has been locked up since his April 2022 arrest. His attorney wrote in court documents that Ramey "has understood the gravity of his actions and is ready for a change with support standing by to help him through it."

There was no immediate response Friday to an email sent to his attorney seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Ramey joined a large group of Proud Boys on the morning of Jan. 6 before heading toward the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Joe Biden's election victory over Trump. As another rioter charged a police line, Ramey lifted his arm and began spraying, hitting two officers, according to prosecutors.

After the officers were sprayed, rioters managed to push past the police line and up the stairs toward the Capitol, authorities say.

Bail denied for suspect in '84 slaying

TAMPA, Fla. -- A judge in Florida has ordered a 65-year-old California fugitive held without bail in connection with the death of a woman 39 years ago.

Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in California last month, and extradited to Florida. He had used at least 13 aliases over the years.

Santini was the last person seen with 33-year-old Cynthia "Cindy" Ruth Wood. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled, and Santini's fingerprints were found on her body.

"You being on the run for almost 40 years is a consciousness of guilt. You knew you were running from something," Judge Catherine Catlin told Santini during a hearing in Tampa on Thursday.

Photos taken in the courtroom showed Santini weeping before the judge denied bail.

Wood's stepdaughter, Denise Kozer, told the Tampa Bay Times she's hoping to find closure in a case that resulted in "total devastation" for her family.

