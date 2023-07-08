TOOLS & TOYS: Simplifire Forum Outdoor Electric Fireplace & Voyager from PARKIT





Simplifire Forum Outdoor Electric Fireplace

What's to love: An all-season outdoor fireplace for homeowners who want the ambience of flames without the heat when sitting poolside or on the deck.

What does it do: The fireplace, by Heat & Glo, can be installed flush to any wall surface with a plug or hardwired to a GFI outlet. The fireplace is operated by small buttons on top of the unit or by remote control. Use the controls to choose from four different flame effects, control LED lights with 14 color themes in the embers, and adjust the flame brightness. The fireplace is available in two sizes: 46-inches wide and 58-inches wide. Suggested retail price starts at $2,039. For more information, visit heatnglo.com.

Voyager from PARKIT

What's to love: A cooler and chair combo with storage under the seat and straps for hands-free carrying.

What does it do: This chair is built to last with an aircraft grade aluminum frame. The seating is made with a woven polyester webbing and designed to mimic a person's natural sitting position. Wood armrests add a touch of style. The insulated cooler -- which is suspended under the seat -- will hold ice for eight hours and can be detached from the seat. The chair sells for $224.99. Visit parkitmovement.com for more information.



