Travs’ 2-out blasts put away Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- On two occasions Friday night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals were one out away from getting out of an inning without any runs allowed.

Both times, however, in the first and third innings, the Arkansas Travelers' top power hitters had other ideas.

Robbie Tenerowicz slammed a two-out, two-run home run in the first inning to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead. Isiah Gilliam crushed a solo shot with two outs in the third, leading to a three-run inning and a five-run cushion as Arkansas held on for a 5-3 victory at Arvest Ballpark.

Both home runs came on mistake pitches from Naturals left-hander Drew Parrish, according to Naturals Manager Tommy Shields.

"Gilliam hit a hanging change-up, and Tenerowicz hit a hanging change-up, so just two bad pitches," Shields said.

The Naturals were able to get out of the first inning without any more damage, but Gilliam's home run opened the door for a big inning for the Travelers in the third -- all with two outs.

Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch and Josh Morgan followed with a hard hit ball that got by Naturals third baseman Jimmy Govern for a double.

Logan Warmoth then launched a two-run double to left-center field for a 5-0 lead.

"Twenty pitches later we're still in the inning," Shields said. "They're a very difficult lineup. They do not chase. They foul off a bunch of pitches. They compete very hard. It's a very good lineup."

Gilliam and Spencer Packard each had two hits and scored a run for the Travelers, who finished with 10 hits.

Parish (0-2) gave up eight of those hits and five earned runs.

Beck Way pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk for the Naturals.

"Beck Way did a great job," Shields said. "He threw the ball with conviction. He pounded the zone when he had to, did a great job."

Travelers right-hander Bernie Martinez (1-0), who was just called up from Class A Everett earlier Friday, got the win after pitching two innings and gave up two runs in relief of starter Ben Onyshko. Onyshko pitched four scoreless innings to open the game.

The Travelers also got one inning apiece from relievers A.J. Puckett, Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet, who worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

The Naturals scored two runs in the fifth inning. Parker Bates singled and Jack Reinheimer reached on a fielder's choice. Both scored on a double by Tyler Tolbert to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Northwest Arkansas added a run in the seventh after Morgan McCullough doubled, stole third base and scored on Bates' sacrifice fly.

"We competed hard and had good at-bats," Shields said. "Jimmy Govern, I think, had 410-feet outs in the outfield. So we swung the bats pretty good. We just couldn't close the gap."