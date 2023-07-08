Two walk 500-mile pilgrimage in Spain

Two Little Rock United Methodists have completed one of the world’s most famous Catholic pilgrimages, walking all the way from the French Pyrenees mountains to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Debbie Benson, 66, and Martha Morris, 65, followed the Camino de Santiago — Spanish for “The Way of St. James” — for roughly 500 miles — all of it on foot.

It took them 34 days to reach the cathedral where the apostle’s remains are said to rest. The two Arkansans covered, on average, roughly 15 miles per day.

According to the Santiago Cathedral Pilgrim’s Reception Office, 437,505 pilgrims registered last year.

That included 25,980 Americans.

Christians have been making the journey for more than 1,000 years.

Emilio Estevez’s and Martin Sheen’s 2010 film, “The Way,” helped introduce the pilgrimage to a wider audience, including Morris.

“I didn’t really know much about it until that movie came out,” she said.

The spiritual and physical dimensions to the journey appealed to her, she said.

“I wanted to accomplish it. I wanted to say that I’ve done that in my lifetime,” Morris said.

There are a variety of routes pilgrims can follow, including one beginning in Lisbon, Portugal, and another commencing in Sevilla, Spain.

Benson and Morris flew from Little Rock to Paris, paused to enjoy the City of Light and then headed to Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, roughly 500 miles to the south.

Soon, they were over the border into Spain. Nearly five weeks of walking lay ahead.

Along the way, they hiked through Pamplona, where the Running of the Bulls is held each July, and past Burgos, Francisco Franco’s base during the Spanish Civil War.

Yellow arrows point pilgrims in the right direction.

In 2022, a majority — 52.6% — were women and 10.2% were 65 or older.

A majority — 54.6% — were Spaniards, while 6.2% were Italian, 5.9% American, 5.3% German and 4.6% Portuguese.

“Meeting people from all over the world — that was a highlight,” Benson said.

Rather than carrying all their possessions on their backs, the two Arkansans arranged to have their belongings shipped to their next lodging place.

When it came to their own steps, however, they cut no corners and took no shortcuts.

“Day after day after day, it’s a lot of walking,” Morris said.

The weather was beautiful, with highs in the 60s much of the time. At night, it sometimes dropped into the 40s.

Initially, the pathways were uncrowded, though the numbers rose as the destination drew closer.

Neither Arkansan was fluent in the local language, though Benson had been studying it online.

“I have done over 400 days of Duolingo, and I’m great at butchering Spanish,” she said. “I can read it better than I can speak it or understand it.” Every village, large or small, had a centuries-old place of worship, she said.

“It’s heavily Catholic,” Benson said.

On the road to Santiago, “we didn’t go to actual church services, [but] we would visit a lot of churches, and I lit candles all across Spain,” she said.

Benson’s son, Nick, died on May 1, 2008; he was 18-years-old.

“I lit them for Nick and others that we lost too soon, and for those that are still with us,’’ she said.

Scallop shells, a symbol of the pilgrimage, abounded.

Once Benson and Morris reached the cathedral, they attended one of the daily pilgrim’s Masses.

Many pilgrims prefer shorter routes than the one followed by Benson and Morris. Anyone covering 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) or more qualifies for an official certificate of completion.

Nearly all — 94.5%— traveled on foot last year, though 5.2% went by bicycle and 0.12% rode horseback. In addition, 127 made the trek in a wheelchair while 449 utilized sailboats.

James, the brother of John, was a fisherman before he and his brother decided to follow Jesus. Acts 12 reports that he was put to death “with the sword” by King Herod [Agrippa], who reigned, it is believed, until 44 A.D.

According to tradition, his remains were eventually taken to northern Spain. Today, he is the country’s patron saint.

These days, atheists, agnostics and followers of other faiths make the journey as well. Last year, 23% said their trip was not in any way motivated by religion.

Morris enjoyed the trip enough that she’s considering doing it again.

“There’s eight different paths to Santiago,” she said.

The Portuguese route runs south to north, passing through Porto and Vi-go, Spain, before heading inland.

“I think that one might be next,” Morris added.