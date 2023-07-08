U.S. destroys rest of chemical weapons stockpile

RICHMOND, Ky. -- The last of the United States' declared chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed at a sprawling military installation in eastern Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday, a milestone that closes a chapter of warfare dating back to World War I.

Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky destroyed rockets filled with GB nerve agent, completing a decadeslong campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totaled more than 30,000 tons.

"Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of human loss," McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. "Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil."

The weapons' destruction is a major watershed for Richmond, Kentucky and Pueblo, Colo., where an Army depot destroyed the last of its chemical agents last month. It's also a defining moment for arms control efforts worldwide.

The U.S. faced a Sept. 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention, which took effect in 1997 and was joined by 193 countries. The munitions being destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets with GB nerve agent -- a deadly toxin also known as sarin -- that have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.

By destroying the munitions, the U.S. is officially underscoring that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable in the battlefield and sending a message to the handful of countries that haven't joined the agreement, military experts say.

Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare in World War I, where they were estimated to have killed at least 100,000. Despite their use being subsequently banned by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty calling for their destruction.

On June 22 in southern Colorado, workers at the Army Pueblo Chemical Depot completed their mission of neutralizing an entire cache of about 2,600 tons of mustard blister agent. The projectiles and mortars comprised about 8.5% of the country's original chemical weapons stockpile of 30,610 tons of agent.

Nearly 800,000 chemical munitions containing mustard agent were stored since the 1950s inside row after row of heavily guarded concrete and earthen bunkers that pock the landscape near a large swath of farmland east of Pueblo.

Craig Williams, a partner with political leadership and the military, said residents were concerned about potential toxic pollution from burning the deadly chemical agents.

Williams noted that the military eliminated most of its existing stockpile by burning weapons at more remote sites such as Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean or at a chemical depot in the middle of the Utah desert. But the Kentucky site was adjacent to Richmond and only a few dozen miles away from Lexington, the state's second-largest city.

"We had a middle school of over 600 kids a mile away from the (planned) smokestack," Williams said.

Kentucky's disposal plant began destroying weapons in 2019. It uses a process called neutralization to dilute the deadly agents so they can be safely disposed of.

The project, however, has been a boon for both communities, and facing the eventual loss of thousands of workers, both are pitching the pool of high-skilled laborers as a plus for companies looking to locate in their regions.

The Colorado and Kentucky sites were the last among several, including Utah and the Johnston Atoll, where the nation's chemical weapons had been stockpiled and destroyed. Other locations included facilities in Alabama, Arkansas and Oregon.

Kingston Reif, an assistant U.S. secretary of defense for threat reduction and arms control, said the destruction of the last U.S. chemical weapon "will close an important chapter in military history, but one that we're very much looking forward to closing."

Officials say the elimination of the U.S. stockpile is a major step forward for the Chemical Weapons Convention. Only three countries -- Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan -- have not signed the treaty. A fourth, Israel, has signed but not ratified the treaty.

Reif noted that there remains concern that some parties to the convention, particularly Russia and Syria, possess undeclared chemical weapons stockpiles.

Still, arms control advocates hope this final step by the U.S. could nudge the remaining countries to join. But they also hope it could be used as a model for eliminating other types of weapons.

FILE - Control room supervisor Lance Pappas consults a video monitor inside the Umatilla Chemical Agent Disposal Facility, June 8, 2004, outside Hermiston, Ore. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File)



FILE - A worker at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Pilot Plant looks at a blast door inside the facility in Richmond, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, used to destroy a stockpile of deadly chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)



Detonators sit in rows for recycling as workers destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. The Department of Defense and its systems contractor, the Bechtel Pueblo Team, have more than 1,500 employees working on the project to disarm the more than 780,078 munitions containing mustard gas that have been on the site for more than eight decades. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



A canister that had contained mustard gas is recycled at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. The Department of Defense and its systems contractor, the Bechtel Pueblo Team, have more than 1,500 employees working on the project to disarm the more than 780,078 munitions containing mustard gas that have been on the site for more than eight decades. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. The Department of Defense and its systems contractor, the Bechtel Pueblo Team, have more than 1,500 employees working on the project to disarm the more than 780,078 munitions containing mustard gas that have been on the site for more than eight decades. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



A technician works to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. The Department of Defense and its systems contractor, the Bechtel Pueblo Team, have more than 1,500 employees working on the project to disarm the more than 780,078 munitions containing mustard gas that have been on the site for more than eight decades. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



In this image released by the U.S. Army, an operator cuts the metal bands on a pallet of M55 rockets containing GB (sarin) nerve agent on July 6, 2022, at the Blue Grass Army Depot near Richmond, Ky. The United States has destroyed the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile, a milestone in the history of warfare dating back to World War I. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Friday, July 7, 2023, said workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky eliminated the last of thousands of rockets filled with sarin nerve gas that have been stored there since the 1940s. (U.S. Army via AP)



In this image released by the U.S. Army, an operator guides a forklift driver to unload VX nerve agent M55 rockets on April 15, 2022, at the Blue Grass Army Depot near Richmond, Ky. The United States has destroyed the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile, a milestone in the history of warfare dating back to World War I. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Friday, July 7, 2023, said workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky eliminated the last of thousands of rockets filled with sarin nerve gas that have been stored there since the 1940s. (U.S. Army via AP)

