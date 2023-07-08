WC grad hence tosses scoreless frame in Futures game





SEATTLE – A Pine Bluff native helped the National League win bragging rights in Saturday’s MLB All-Star Futures game.

Watson Chapel graduate Markevian “Tink” Hence pitched a scoreless second inning as the National League topped the American League 5-0 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Hence was one of two St. Louis Cardinals prospects in Saturday’s minor league showcase alongside Victor Scott II. Both were recently promoted to Double-A Springfield (Mo.)

Hence entered the game to open the bottom of the second inning with a 2-0 lead. He started his outing by retiring Oakland prospect Lawrence Butler on a ground ball, then struck out Tampa Bay prospect Junior Caminero. Tyler Soderstrom, representing Oakland, kept the inning alive with a two-out single.

Detroit prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy stepped up next and took advantage of the Automatic Balls and Strikes [ABS] system. ABS, which is used in all 30 Triple-A ballparks and the Single-A Florida State League, allows teams to challenge two pitches per game. Pitchers, catchers and hitters can initiate a challenge by tapping the top of their helmet.

Malloy took a 3-1 pitch and started toward first base, but the home plate umpire called a strike. Malloy tapped his helmet to initiate the challenge. This was the AL’s second and final challenge after an unsuccessful challenge in the previous half-inning. This challenge succeeded, giving Malloy a walk.

It was all for naught. Boston prospect Nick Yorke hit the ball back to the mound. Hence scooped it up, jogged slowly to first base and made the easy toss to end the inning and keep the 2-0 lead intact.

The NL had taken the lead in the previous half inning. Milwaukee prospect Jeferson Quero’s RBI single drove in Noelvi Marte, representing Cincinnati, from third. Two hitters and a pitching change later, Philadelphia prospect Justin Crawford made it 2-0 when his sacrifice fly to center brought home Pittsburgh’s Endy Rodriguez.

Miami prospect Nasim Nunez gave the NL insurance in the top of the sixth with a bases-clearing double.



