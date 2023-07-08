Weapons charge against North Little Rock man to be dropped after error discovered

Prosecutors will not pursue a felony gun charge against a North Little Rock man after police acknowledged his March arrest was made based on a mistake, authorities said.

Although a prosecutor and North Little Rock police arranged for Tyler Seymore, 24, of North Little Rock to be released shortly after his arrest on the afternoon of March 27, the court case has dragged on despite a prosecutor's stated intent to end prosecution, Seymore's partner, Gracie Hamilton, said.

"We're definitely not happy with how this was handled from the traffic stop forward," Hamilton wrote in an email.

An officer, listed in the report as John Blankenship, said in a police incident report that he pulled over Seymore near 4622 Camp Robinson Road after Seymore failed to stop at a traffic light.

During the stop, Seymore made it known to Blankenship that he had a gun on his person, the report states. Blankenship said that wouldn't be a problem as long as he legally owned the gun and is not a felon, the report says. Seymore told Blankenship he isn't a felon, the report says.

However, when Blankenship ran Seymore's records, he appeared to have a felony conviction out of Craighead County for theft by receiving, prompting Blankenship to arrest Seymore, the report says. The vehicle was turned over to Hamilton, who was a passenger.

Seymore explained to Blankenship that he had pleaded the felony charge, filed in 2017 when he was 18, down to a misdemeanor and had served his probation, said Hamilton. Court records show that Seymore did enter a negotiated guilty plea to a misdemeanor in the 2017 case and was sentenced to probation in 2021.

Hamilton also provided an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter with documents appearing to show that Seymore had passed a background check at a sporting goods store to legally purchase the pistol seized during the arrest.

The police report states that Seymore told Blankenship he served his probation and owned the gun legally, but Blankenship told him he was still a felon and arrested him.

Blankenship must have read Seymore's information wrong, department spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said last week.

On the morning of March 28, Blankenship was told by a lieutenant that Seymore is not a felon and that he needed to speak to the prosecutor and have him released, a supplemental report following up on the original incident report states.

Prosecutor Geoff Thompson decided to enter a nolle prosequi in the case, the supplemental report states, meaning that authorities will not pursue charges against Seymore, and he was released on March 28 on his own recognizance. Thompson did contact the department's property room with instructions for Seymore's firearm not to be returned to him until a detective authorized it, the supplement says.

"I know they worked really hard to get him out, once they realized there was a mistake made," Helton said.

These sorts of mistakes are not uncommon, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said last week, and as far as he could tell, the charges against Seymore will be dropped shortly.