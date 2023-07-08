Womack visits Fort Smith; talks about recent Marshals Museum, FMS program successes

FORT SMITH -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, made a tour of the 3rd District this week to discuss recent successes in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, as well upcoming business in Congress.

He finished his trip Friday afternoon with a visit to the Noon Exchange Club's weekly meeting in Fort Smith.

Womack said the U.S. Marshals Museum took over 15 years from inception to completion along Riverfront Drive. He said since the museum's public opening July 1, it has seen hundreds of visitors, and will be a source of pride for the community for decades to come.

"We've got Crystal Bridges on the north end of my district and we've got the U.S. Marshals Museum on the south end, so my entire district is bookended by just terrific museums," Womack said. "And to me, there aren't many districts in the country that can say that boastfully, but we can here as the 3rd District of Arkansas."

Womack also addressed his work and the work of Arkansas' U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman, both Republicans, to ensure the Air Force Foreign Military Sales program was stationed in Fort Smith.

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in March signed a record of decision making Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith Regional Airport the official choice to host the mission.

Foreign Military Sales is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act. The act allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training and provide services to a foreign country when the president deems doing so will strengthen U.S. national security and promote world peace.

Ebbing was selected in 2021 as the preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the program. The proposal was to accommodate up to 24 foreign F-35 aircraft and move 12 F-16s from the Singapore air force, currently with the 425th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Lt. Col. Drew "Gus" Nash, who is in charge of getting the Fort Smith base training center at Ebbing, said the earliest foreign planes and pilots would arrive at Ebbing is 2024, and he expects Polish pilots to arrive first. Poland is purchasing 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Lockheed Martin. The total estimated cost of the planes is $4.6 billion.

Womack said the program is expected to have a $1 billion annual economic impact on the community. He said nobody can fully fathom the impact it's going to have on Fort Smith.

"It's going to create some noise," he said. "Consider that the sound of freedom, because that's exactly what it is. I learned early on in 2011 when I took office that the people in Fort Smith like having a manned flying mission. They like having our military jets flying in and out of the airport, and we're about to have that."

Womack said next week in Washington, the House of Representatives will be discussing the National Defense Authorization Act. He said 1,500 amendments have been filed this year compared with roughly 400 amendments in other years.

"It's a big deal. A nearly $900 billion enterprise, and we will be dealing with the policy side of it next week," he said.

One of the club members asked Womack if the government is making adequate preparations for a potential military conflict with China. Womack said they are planning, and he thinks it's a matter of when, not if.

"There's a very serious confrontation building between China and the rest of the Asian Pacific region, and it's complicated," he said. "So back to your question, I think from a planning standpoint that we are treating it with the severity and the seriousness that it deserves."

Sandy Sanders, former mayor of Fort Smith and director of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, said he enjoyed Womack's visit because it gives him a chance to bring information to the public they might not normally hear from somebody in his position.

"The information that he brings, the concerns with the future relations with China, is concerning. I think that's something we'll hear more and more about," Sanders said.