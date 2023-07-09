17-year-old fatally shot in Pope County; 15-year-old in custody

Authorities responded Saturday night to a Pope County residence where they found a 17-year-old male fatally shot and have taken a 15-year-old male into custody, according to a release from the Pope County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded at 10:11 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 1500 block of Bowers Loop in Dover where found the 17-year-old had been shot once, Sheriff Shane Jones said in the release. Authorities also learned a 15-year-old male suspect had fled the area, the release said.

The 15-year-old was located later at a Russellville residence, where he taken into custody without incident, according to the release. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility awaiting the filing of formal charges.

No further information was released because of the ongoing investigation, the release said.