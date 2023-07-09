3 injured after vehicle strikes Mayflower police car while working stolen vehicle scene

Three people were injured Saturday when a vehicle slammed into a Mayflower police unit working the scene of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement on the Mayflower Police Department’s Facebook.

Officers with the department were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday to assist Conway police in a stolen vehicle pursuit headed toward Mayflower, the post said. According to the statement, Mayflower police deployed spike strips in the path of the fleeing vehicle which caused it to come to a halt.

While taking the suspect into custody, a Mayflower patrol vehicle was struck from the rear by another vehicle “at or near full highway speed,” according to the post. The impact wedged two Mayflower police between the two vehicles.

Conway police and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene when the incident occurred.

Additional details from the post said the driver of the eastbound vehicle was “seriously injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Both officers received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to the post.

Sherry Skaggs, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, could not provide updates on the driver’s injuries Sunday night.

Skaggs said the incident occurred in the flats area of Interstate 40 between the Faulkner County line and Maumelle.

Additional information regarding the identities of those involved and more will be provided as information becomes available, Skaggs said.

The suspect of the stolen vehicle incident was taken into custody, according to the post.