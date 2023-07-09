5 more Jehovah’s Witnesses arrested on child sex charges

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses community has charged five more people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects.

At a Friday news conference, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said that while the misconduct dates back years or even decades, "the trauma endures for these victims."

Henry did not address the church's handling of complaints, but said the investigation would continue.

Critics say Jehovah's Witnesses elders have treated child sexual abuse as a sin rather than a crime, documenting complaints in internal files but not reporting them to authorities. And they say the church often required a second witness to substantiate a complaint, a standard that can be impossible to meet when perpetrators often isolate their victims.

Martin Haugh of York Haven, Pa., a former elder who left the church in 2016 and now advocates for survivors of abuse in the church, applauded investigators.

"I hope elders are arrested who knew about child abuse and covered it up and then it happened again," said Haugh, who testified to the grand jury about the church's structure and about his own daughter's abuse within a Jehovah's Witnesses congregation.

He also hopes organizational leaders are called to account, "because it's not just a Pennsylvania problem, it's a national problem."

In the charges announced Friday, Henry said the men groomed or gained access to the children through the church, sometimes when the child's family took the person into their home.

The five charged were David Balosa, 62, of Philadelphia; Errol Hall, 50, of Delaware County; Shaun Sheffer, 45, of Butler County; Terry Booth, 57, of Panama City, Fla.; and Luis Ayala-Velasquez, 55, of Berks County. Four were taken into custody, while Balosa was being sought. It was not immediately clear if any of them had lawyers representing them.

Church spokesman Jarrod Lopes said in a statement that while the church cannot comment on specific grand jury actions, "the news of someone being sexually abused, whether a child or an adult, sickens us."

"We also are quick to support and offer pastoral care to those affected, while working to ensure that unrepentant perpetrators are removed from the congregation," he said. "Anyone who has been victimized has the full support of the congregation to report the matter to the authorities."

The church has also said the second-witness rule applies only to internal church discipline and elders comply with mandated-reporting laws. The grand jury presentments -- statements outlining the charges -- give no indication that any elder ever contacted police to report abuse.

One of the nine earlier defendants killed himself before he was arrested, Henry said.

The grand jury probe of Jehovah's Witnesses began with a referral from a county prosecutor who felt the state should take a broader look at the issue. Dozens of witnesses then testified before the secret grand jury in Harrisburg or provided information to the attorney general's office.

Information for this article was contributed by Tassanee Vejpongsa of The Associated Press.