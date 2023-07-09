The nation in brief: 6 people die in California plane crash





6 people die in California plane crash

MURRIETA, Calif. -- Six people died Saturday after a plane crashed in a Southern California field and burst into flames.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about 1 acre of vegetation when sheriff's deputies arrived. The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported. The plane was a a Cessna C550 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the crash.

The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County. One man was killed and three were injured when a plane struck the side of a building by the airport on Tuesday.

Vermont officer killed in chase crash

RUTLAND, Vt. -- A Vermont police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said.

Rutland City officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was killed Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by Tate Rheaume, 20, a suspect in an attempted break-in at a house, state police said.

Evidence indicates that Rheaume crossed the centerline and collided head-on with Ebbighausen's cruiser, police said. The suspect's truck also hit another police cruiser.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers and Rheaume were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Rheaume was transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

State police said they are investigating the role impairment and speed played in the crash and are working with the Rutland County state's attorney on potential charges. It was not immediately known if Rheaume is being represented by an attorney.

Ebbighausen of Ira, Vt., started working with the Rutland Police Department in May as a part-time officer, state police said. She was scheduled to start training in August at the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer, police said.

"We're hurting right now," said Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen on Friday as he asked for community support, according to the Rutland Herald.

House fire leaves 4 people dead in N.Y.

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. -- Four people died, including a 5-year-old girl, when a fire swept through a house west of Albany, N.Y., just before sunrise Saturday.

Fire crews rushed to the home after a desperate call from a woman, who told a 911 dispatcher that she was trapped in a room with a child and unable to escape through a window because of an air-conditioning unit.

"It's a horrible scene," Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. told reporters. "I feel horribly for the family, the neighbors."

The Albany Times-Union reports that a 14-year-old boy survived the flames by jumping out of a second-story window as fire crews arrived. He was being treated for scrapes and bruises.

A dispatcher tried to help direct the woman and child out of the burning house but was unsuccessful. By the time fire crews arrived, the blaze had engulfed the house on Normanskill Road in the town of New Scotland, about 8 miles west of New York's capital city.

The names of the victims weren't yet released but authorities said that in addition to the child, those who perished include a 40-year-old woman and two men, ages 35 and 64.

Investigators say they think they know where the fire started but have been unable to get into the gutted home to confirm.

S.C. woman killed by alligator identified

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- A 69-year-old woman killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Tuesday had drowned and experienced blunt force trauma, according to local news reports on the autopsy.

Holly Jenkins has been identified by the local coroner as the woman who the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said was walking her dog near a neighborhood lagoon on Hilton Head Island when a 9.75-foot alligator "engaged," WTOC-11 reported Friday.

The department said a necropsy report showed no evidence that anyone had fed the alligator, which was euthanized and removed from the lagoon. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office told WTOC-11 that the woman suffered alligator bites, but it is unclear whether they happened before or after her death.

The local sheriff's office said the death marked the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County over the past year.













The tin roof of a home is damaged from a deadly house fire on Saturday in New Scotland, N.Y. (AP/The Albany Times Union/Jim Franco)





