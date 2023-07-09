A jolly good fellow





Dr. Bryan Massey Sr. -- professor and department chair of the Department of Art and Design at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway -- was the honoree at Compassion in Action Re-Entry's sixth Roast & Toast fundraiser, held June 29 at Little Rock's Chenal Couuntry Club.

Steered by KARK, Channel 4, morning anchor D.J. Williams, the dinner and program featured a lively keynote speech by Joseph Wood, secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood made inspirational points using L. Frank Baum's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and recruiting the help of four audience members to represent the book's main characters and their aspirations. Wood also shared the touching story of his abandonment by a mother who couldn't care for him; finding, later in life, the man who'd found him as a baby; and his adoption into a good family.

Also highlighting the program were testimonies from clients of Compassion in Action, which provides extensive support -- programs, mentoring and other services -- for jail and prison inmates preparing to re-enter society as well as those who have been freed. Michael Johninson, agency founder, made opening and closing remarks.

Those who toasted/lauded Massey included 2022 honoree Richard Akel, who presented him with an award. Massey's "roasting" came via two of Massey's children.

The evening was accented with a silent auction as well as a live auction conducted by KIPR-FM "Power 92" personality Tre Day. Auction items included works by Massey, an internationally recognized carver and sculptor and a 2006 recipient of the Governor's Award for Individual Artist.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









