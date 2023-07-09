Adams lands in Cedarville after ‘whirlwind’ journey

CEDARVILLE -- Maybe no coach in the state was happier to see the two-week rest period mandated by the Arkansas Activities Association than Spencer Adams.

Adams moved literally across the state, got married and started his new job as head coach at Cedarville within a matter of just days in early June.

"It's been a whirlwind," Adams said.

Adams, who has been at Barton the last two years, called Cedarville superintendent Dr. Kerry Schneider when he heard that Max Washausen was leaving to take an assistant's position at Prairie Grove.

"It was completely random, kind of like Barton," Adams said. "I'd heard that coach Wash was possibly leaving. I emailed Dr. Schneider and told him that I'm from this area, I have a long history in the conference growing up in Charleston, and I'd love the opportunity. I interviewed and three days later, I was on the way to my rehearsal dinner and Dr. Schneider called me and offered me the job."

Adams was then at Cedarville on June 5 to meet his new Pirates.

"We got married on a weekend, and I was here on that Monday," Adams said. "I leave early and get home late right now."

At Barton, Adams guided the once-proud Bears back to the playoffs in 2022. Barton, under the legendary Frank McClellan, set the standard for small-school dominance in the 1980s and '90s but has since fallen on hard times.

Adams had set his sights on restoring the luster to the program, which made it tough to leave.

"It was," Adams said. "My staff and I spent two years building it up. We took our lumps the first year, but last year we made the playoffs. They had lost 27 straight when we got there and making the playoffs last year was awesome, but it came down to family. It was a tough decision, but this is a place with a lot of opportunity and a lot of potential."

As excited as Adams is about moving back closer to home, his dad, Mike, is probably even more elated. Spencer served as an assistant under Mike at Farmington.

"He's real excited," Adams said. "They're big Cedarville fans. I missed them tremendously. Being back close to home and getting married, it's like starting over. Everything's been a blessing."

Spencer Adams spent a lot of time travelling back and forth over the past two years.

"I put 100,000 miles on my truck in a little under two years going back and forth," Adams said. "I can now see my family a lot more. My new wife has a job in northwest Arkansas, so that's great. I'll see old friends. It's great to be home."

When Mike retired three years ago, with 208 career wins combined at Charleston, Fayetteville and Farmington, it gave him plenty of time to follow his son's coaching career.

"Absolutely," Adams said. "My entire career at Barton, he never missed a game. He'd come down for spring practice, two-a-days, every Friday night -- no matter where we went he was there so he put a lot of miles on his car, too."

Adams is very familiar with the 3A-1 conference, which adds three other new coaches for the upcoming season, including Cody Napier at Greenland. Adams and Napier coached together at Farmington.

Given that Charleston under Ricky May and Booneville under Doc Crowley met in the Class 3A state championship game last year, it's easy to say that the 3A-1 is the toughest conference in the state. Cedarville finished 2-8 last year but had increased its win totals for five straight years, matching a school record with nine wins in 2021.

"It's a tremendous challenge," Adams said. "Being from Charleston, and my dad being there, I know Charleston, and coach May does a tremendous challenge. Coach Crowley has Booneville going. Coach Napier, who worked with me at Farmington, taking over Greenland. I knew what I was getting into, but you don't want to shy away from competition. It's a conference that has a lot of really good coaches and really good players."

Adams noticed the work ethic of his Pirates from the beginning.

"The best thing about these guys, and I figured it out on day one, that they're real hard workers," Adams said. "There are kids that work really hard and want to be winners. They've been very receptive for everything I've wanted to do."

Adams also was impressed with his assistants Dustin Shelby, a Charleston native, and Dustin Payne, an Alma graduate.

"That's really good pedigree," Adams said. "The thing that I was real pleased with, they're two guys that know how to win. They've been winners before. They know what it takes to be winners. They work hard. The kids love them."

OVERTON PREPS MANSFIELD

Whit Overton spent the last six years as an assistant at Booneville and now wants to take that physical mentality to Mansfield, where he was named head coach in June.

"The tradition and the commitment from the community and the kids is second to none," Overton said. "That's why they're so good year in and year out. The thing is, it can travel. You get the kids excited about football, then it's something that can be replicated. I've been over there for six years, I know the daily things you have to do to make a program successful. I hope I can take a little bit of what I learned over there and bring it over here."

Overton, a Mansfield native, takes over for Tim Cothran, who's now an assistant at Russellville. Overton was also the strength and conditioning coach at Booneville, and the Bearcats were among the strongest teams in the state year in and year out.

"I love the weight room, that's my home," Overton said. "Doing the little things right. We were really strong. We had 13 dudes in the 1,000-pound club. All of those guys that were seniors were with me the whole time. It's having a structure and plan and being consistent."

The Tigers will have somewhat a new look, going to more of a power team from a spread attack.

"With the amount of skilled guys we have and talent at quarterback, we'll be able to throw it more than a traditional Booneville," Overton said. "We can mesh a couple of different things that I've learned from different areas that we can be very dangerous offensively."

Mansfield was 7-4 last year, including 4-3 in the 3A-1 with losses to championship contenders Charleston and Booneville along with Greenland before a playoff loss to Fordyce in the first round.

"I think our skill group is really talented," Overton said. "The kids that played a lot last year a lot of them are back in those skill positions. Bringing back two guys that have played at quarterback at the high school level. Our offensive line has a little ways to go, but they're working hard. We're going to get them there."

Overton spent June after his took over with seven practices before the AAA rest period.

"It's a little bit of a process moving over here and adjusting to what we have here and what we don't have here," It's been good. The people in the community, it's been quite a two weeks.

With the late start, the Tigers will spend July going through sort of a spring camp before maybe team camps at Mena and Lavaca to close out the month.

"We'll focus on us," Overton said. "I love camps, if we had spring ball. We'll spend the first two weeks when we come back a lot like spring ball without the hitting, installing offense and installing defense. It will be a lot of learning and working hard in the weight room, trying to get strong and in shape."

Former Alma linebacker Caleb Pike will take over as defensive coordinator.

WANN TAKES OVER AT HACKETT

Former Lincoln offensive coordinator Mason Wann, who led the Wolvers to new offensive heights, returns to his alma mater as head coach.

Wann guided Lincoln's high-powered offense, including a wild 68-47 loss to Hackett two years ago, when the two teams combined for 10 passing touchdowns and 1,067 yards of offense.

Wann likes what he sees out of his new team.

"We've got a lot of skilled kids, we're going to be pretty good," Wann said. "We can go two-deep skilled wise. We've got some speed and some guys that can catch the ball well."

The Hornets have about 25 out for the team, much more than the 15 that Hackett had available for one game last year due to an injury-plagued season.

Wann will still base his Hornets out of the Spread formation.

"We'll spread it out, but we'll have more concepts," Wann said. "I like to use two backs some, a tight end, but we'll spread it out. It just depends on game flow and the game plan."

Wann is a head coach for the second time in his career, coaching at Union Christian Academy for three years with the last two as the head coach.

Hackett will spend July with some 7-on-7 drills at Greenland and Lincoln on Monday nights, and team camps at Pottsville and Mena.

Hackett is still scheduled to scrimmage against Gurdon in August, but the neutral site has yet to be determined.

Leland Barclay/Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette Hackett coach Mason Wann.



Leland Barclay/Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette Mansfield coach Whit Overton talks to his team after a June practice.

