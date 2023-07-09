Airplane’s crash blamed on lack of fuel in report

HOT SPRINGS -- A Cessna 177 Cardinal airplane that crashed into Lake Hamilton on June 26, killing the pilot and injuring the passenger, experienced engine failure due to an apparent lack of fuel, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The plane had recently been purchased by the pilot, Daniel Dale Jones, 49. His daughter, Denise Jones, 23, who was listed as the sole "student pilot-rated passenger," was injured in the crash, the report said.

The pair were flying the plane cross-country from Las Cruces International Airport in New Mexico following the installation of a "new interior."

About 2:35 p.m. on June 25, the plane left Las Cruces with the intention of landing at Avenger Field Airport in Sweetwater, Texas, landing about 5:53 p.m. later that day.

Denise Jones told the NTSB the right and left fuel gauges indicated the tanks were "empty" and "3/4," respectively, upon landing in Sweetwater. The airport manager told the NTSB, and "related fueling documentation" confirmed, the tanks were filled with 25.8 gallons of "self-serve 100 low-lead fuel."

At 6:49 p.m., the duo left Sweetwater for Hot Springs Memorial Field, but due to weather conditions, they diverted to J. Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport in De Queen.

While en route to De Queen, "the pilot set the engine speed to 2,300 rpm during cruise flight," but when he attempted to "lean the mixture" to increase fuel efficiency, the engine began "stumbling," Denise Jones said in the report. When activating the engine's "carburetor heat" to prevent ice in the induction system, the two "heard a 'metal grinding' noise."

Landing without incident around 9:43 p.m., Denise Jones said the fuel gauges were indicating "empty" and "1/4," and they chose to stay overnight in De Queen with the intention of continuing to Hot Springs the following morning.

On the morning of June 26, the two attempted to refuel using the self-service pump, but "they were unable to dispense any fuel after processing their credit card at the self-serve pump," the report said. After verifying the amount of fuel in the tanks "using a fuel stick," it was "determined there was adequate fuel available to continue" to Hot Springs.

The flight left De Queen at 7:24 a.m. according to "automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast" data, climbing to an "altitude between 6,000 ft and 6,500 ft," and Daniel Jones reported to Hot Springs Memorial Field the plane was low on fuel and "would continue straight-in toward the airport." While approaching Runway 5, the plane "had a total loss of engine power."

Denise Jones told the NTSB that her father "was unable to restore engine power," and he "increased airplane pitch and established best-glide airspeed of 70 knots (80 mph)." She said she brought the "elevator trim wheel to a 'full nose up' pitch trim position" while her father radioed in the situation to the airport.

Jones also said that the plane entered "an aerodynamic stall" as it neared "treetop height above the lake" before impacting "the water in a near vertical nose-down pitch attitude," the report said.

The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast data showed the plane to be 0.71 nautical mile (about 0.82 mile) from the runway at 8:05:27, and preliminary calculations based on the data show the plane was traveling approximately 53 knots (61 mph) during the final 4 seconds of recorded data.