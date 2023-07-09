An Americano who tripped with the bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain -- The year was 1986 and not only was your trusty scribe younger, apparently he was much dumber.

When the late great managing editor of the Arkansas Democrat John Robert Starr asked what the No. 1 thing was on my bucket list, my mind immediately went to Earnest Hemingway and his book, "The Sun Also Rises" that had been required reading in high school.

In that book Hemingway popularized and glorified the San Fermin Festival and the running of the bulls.

All these years later I wouldn't take a million bucks for the memory, but I wouldn't do it again for a million dollars.

The night before the festival began, yours truly met a couple of college kids from Los Angeles who were backpacking across Europe. We were in San Sebastian, and there were no hotel rooms or hostel vacancies for an event that draws hundreds of thousands.

It is 82 kilometers from Pamplona and no trains were available, so when I offered them a ride. They jumped at the chance.

We met at 6 a.m. and my plan was to watch the running of the bulls the first day and plan a strategy. At the time I didn't know participants really only ran a block or two.

We parked in a grass lot littered with pup tents where people were drinking wine from leather flasks.

Rule No. 1 for running the bulls is no drunks.

We found the barricaded area and they got on the street, while I took a seat to watch.

Rule No. 2 is all runners must pay a tax, and you receive a red sash to wear.

The rocket goes off at 8 a.m. setting free six bulls and six steers. About a minute before the start, I received a sharp shove in the back and heard something about, "Americano."

Rule No. 3 is if your feet touch the cobblestones, you are running.

My feet landed on the cobblestones and when I looked up, there was President Reagan hanging in effigy. Suddenly a man was in my face screaming. One of the college students yelled, "He just wants the tax."

I paid the tax and started looking for an exit. There wasn't one.

I was about 2 1/2 blocks from the bullring where the bulls would later meet their maker during the bullfights.

I heard the bulls before I saw them and they were in the middle of the street bunched together. But for some reason, guys were running up to them and hitting them with rolled up newspapers.

Running away seemed like a good idea, but after a few steps I was tripped, and once again heard something about, "Americano." About 70% of the runners are from the USA or Canada.

Catching myself, I saw the guy who tripped me. And as the street turned into one lined with shops, the tripper ducked into a tiny doorway which after a switch and bait became my sanctuary.

It seemed like an hour before the last bull rumbled by, but it was mere seconds. I sat down on the curb and was still shaking when the college kids found me. We started toward the car when suddenly one of them was rammed in the back with a big pipe two guys were holding.

He said to ignore them which we did, until they rammed him again, this time we stopped and turned. Out of nowhere came five or six policemen who sent them away and then yelled at us in Spanish, "Americano," was the theme.

To this day, I'm not sure which was more scary, the bulls or the police, who escorted us to the rental car and made sure we left, which we did gladly.

Rule No. 4 was no females. Today, on the 100th anniversary of the first time Hemingway ran the bulls, they allow women. They always allowed drunks, collected the tax and made you run if you put your feet on the street.