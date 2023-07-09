Analyst: Hogs likely will lose signees to draft

University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn and his staff will eagerly await the impact of the MLB Draft on the Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class when the draft begins today and ends Tuesday.

Arkansas signed Baseball America's No. 1 class in the nation in November, but like other classes, it's unlikely the entire group will make it to campus.

'This is a really impressive class. There's a reason why it was ranked No. 1 on signing day," Teddy Cahill of Baseball America said. "The downside of anything like that in baseball is, of course, to sign a class like that means some of those players won't be getting there [to campus]."

Cahill also said he believes Arkansas infield signees Aidan Miller and Walker Martin likely will be day one picks and not make it to Fayetteville.

"Two really talented infielders. Miller is one of the better hitters in the prep class," Cahill said. "Walker was a big deal in the fall, I guess, but it seems like he's really come on this spring."

Miller, 6-2, 205 pounds, of Trinity (Fla.) JW Mitchell, is rated as Baseball America's No. 20 prospect nationally. Walker, 6-2, 185, of Eaton, Colo., is the No. 24 recruit in the country.

College baseball's past five No. 1 classes lost an average of five signees to the professional ranks.

Vanderbilt's No. 1 class in 2022 saw seven signees ink with MLB teams, while Florida's top-ranked class had five members sign pro contracts in 2021.

Four members of Texas' 2020 class signed MLB deals in the covid-shortened, five-round draft. Florida had three signees instead head to the pros in 2019 and Vanderbilt's 2018 class lost six signees to the draft.

Arkansas' 2021 class, which was ranked No. 9 nationally by Perfect Game, saw six signees drafted with five signing professionally. The 2022 class had two players drafted and one signing with a pro team after being ranked No. 10.

Arkansas' other signees will weigh the financial opportunities of signing MLB contracts versus their desire to experience college life and play for one of the nation's top programs while delaying professional ambitions.

"I think everybody has a chance one way or another, and it just kind of depends on how teams value players and how players value themselves," Cahill said.

Several factors can sway a player to sign an MLB contract or not. A later round pick might unexpectedly choose the professional route instead of attending school, while a high draft pick might bypass a lucrative signing bonus to play college ball.

Razorback infielder Peyton Stovall was a first-round prospect in 2021, but wasn't drafted after telling teams a high signing bonus would be necessary for him to skip school. He removed his name from the draft after he wasn't taken on the first day of the draft.

Cahill said he thinks Van Horn has a shot of getting left-handed pitcher Adam Hachman and right-hander Dylan Questad on campus.

Hachman, 6-5, 210, of Wentzille (Mo.) Timberland is Baseball America's No. 95 prospect nationally, while Questad, 6-1, 205, of Waterford, Wis., is the No. 96 best prospect.

"I think Adam Hachman and Dylan Questad are two pitchers to watch," Cahill said. "I think Arkansas could feel good with their chances with of them. But that being said, there is certainly [MLB] interest. They're guys that could maybe go in the third round but to be a third-round pick and go to campus, that's kind of like difficult decision for a lot of guys. That's where the money starts really becoming tight for major league teams and how much do you want to sign for?"

Other Arkansas signees ranked in Baseball America's top 115 include right-handed pitchers Gabe Gaeckle, 5-11, 185, of Aptos, Calif., and Barrett Kent, 6-4, 215, of Pottsboro, Texas. They are ranked No. 102 and No. 105 nationally.

Third baseman Nazzan Zanetello, 6-2, 180, of Florissant (Mo.) Christian Brothers is ranked No. 111, while outfielder Kendall George, 5-11, 165, of Humble, Texas, is the nation's No. 115 prospect.

Cahill said MLB announced Zanetello would be one of the players attending the draft. Players who attend typically feel good about being drafted in the first two rounds and almost anyone drafted in the first two rounds signs.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick, 6-1, 200, of Discovery Bay (Calif.) Clayton Valley, left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher, 6-0, 190, of Noble, Okla., and infielder Nolan Souza, 6-2, 205, of Honolulu Punahou are ranked No. 145, No. 225 and No. 290 respectively.

Baseball America will re-rank the recruiting classes after the dust settles from the MLB Draft and players sign professional contracts.

Should the Hogs be fortunate and only lose Miller and Martin from the class, Cahill said believes Arkansas will likely remain the No. 1 class nationally.

"I think it's relatively strong class even if you take Miller and Martin off the top," Cahill said. "If that's all that happens, I think you would still be looking at the No. 1 class in the country and I think you would be looking at a really strong class even relative to other No. 1 classes historically."

