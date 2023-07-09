Area youths join summer work program

Antwoine has really hit it off with the folks at the sheriff's office. John is thinking about a career in politics after spending time in the mayor's office. And X'zaeviun has been inspired by the community outreach efforts at the Police Department.

These are not new hires, but they could be someday after they get out of high school.

The three are part of more than a hundred youths, ages 16 to 21, from Pine Bluff and elsewhere in Jefferson County who are part of the Summer Youth Employment Program. Started under Mayor Carl Redus Jr., the program, other than a pause during covid-19, has continued to this day. On Friday, many of the participants spent the morning at Neighbor to Neighbor, donating canned goods to the food pantry and volunteering their time.

Connie Jackson, program director, was sitting outside at a folding table, surrounded by several of the program's coordinators, all of whom were keeping up with the youngsters and keeping them busy.

"Today is our community service project for SYEP," she said as she handed a bottle of water to a young woman who had been inside the pantry helping fill grocery sacks for clients. "All our student workers were asked to bring in some canned goods. This is their way to give back to the community."

Jackson said the program started in 2005 as a bit of an experiment under Redus. Fifty students were chosen for a variety of summer jobs in the area. The pilot worked and the next summer the number grew to 100. Over the years, there have been as many as 260 students and as few as 50. The low point came in 2021 when the program was recovering from the cancellation of activities in 2020 because of covid.

The cost per student for the six-week program is $1,100, Jackson said, with the city kicking in $150,000 and the rest coming from donations. Jobs range from mowing lawns to working in the mayor's office. There are positions at Pine Bluff City Hall and at the Jefferson County Courthouse, as well as those at nonprofits and a few for-profit businesses, Jackson said.

"We try to match them with what they want to do," she said. "Some have an idea of what they want to do and some will say they like to work with their hands and want to be outside."

If taking a 16-year-old and putting them to work seems like a daunting task for an employer because of the sometimes-steep learning curve, Jackson said that's why there are coordinators who "treat the youngsters like family," helping and guiding them to make sure the experience for the employer and teen alike is a positive one.

"They're the buffers," Jackson said, adding that she and the coordinators -- Dee Clay, Calvin Thomas, Shelia Brown and Audreon Duncan -- are all educators who know and understand the students they are mentoring.

On Friday, the teens were staying busy, catching up with one another on their summer experiences.

Antwoine Parker, 17, seemed positively head over heels excited about working at the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

"I love it there," he said with a big smile when asked about his work. "All of them are just really nice people. They took me out into the county to little towns and pretty much showed me everything that has to do with being a deputy."

John Thompson, also 17, has spent his time working alongside Mayor Shirley Washington and said the experience has been eye-opening.

"This has opened a window into the political landscape and has inspired us to do better," he said.

Does that mean he might be interested in politics?

"It does," he said. "It's definitely given me an idea for other careers out there. Mainly we want the program to be successful. It has inspired us and we want it to be around long after we're gone because it's that important."

X'zaeviun Sims, 16, has spent his summer with the Pine Bluff Police Department in the service division, working mainly with Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior. He explained that the division is focused on community outreach. Some of that effort has included making plans for National Night Out, a nationwide campaign that puts neighborhoods together with law enforcement.

"That's her goal," Sims said, referring to Warrior, "community engagement. And seeing a public official working like that really changes the perception on Pine Bluff. I see her as a hardworking official. It's been very inspiring."

Staff at Neighbor to Neighbor guided the workers around the facility, showing them the kitchen where daily meals are prepared and the pantry where they helped load fresh corn on the cob and tomatoes into grocery sacks for clients.

"It's been great to watch these teenagers in action," said Pat Tate, director of the pantry. "They have been a big help this morning, and I think it's important for these leaders of tomorrow to know what happens here and how we serve the community."

Jackson said that sometimes the summer jobs turn into something more.

"Years ago, one young lady worked the summer in the city clerk's office," Jackson said. "Then she worked there during the school year. Then she worked there during college. And then she ended up working there after college."

And then other times, the employment program may provide a different kind of learning.

"One student said they wanted to be a doctor so we put them in a doctor's office," Jackson said. "While they were there, they got to watch some surgical procedures and then it was like, 'Well, that's not really what I want to do.'"

The city starts taking applications from students in March for next summer's program, Jackson said, adding that she and the other counselors were excited to play a part.

"We LOVE LOVE LOVE what we do!!!" she said in a text.