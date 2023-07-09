Arkansas’ Hiltz, Gear claim U.S. titles





Nikki Hiltz won the women's 1,500 meters and Krissy Gear won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday night at the USA Track and Field Championships to lead a strong showing by athletes who competed at the University of Arkansas.

Hiltz, a seven-time All-American at Arkansas from 2016-18 after transferring from Oregon, won her first outdoor title at the USA Championships by running the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 3.10 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Hiltz edged Athing Mu, who was second in 4:03.44, after winning the indoor title earlier this year.

Gear, a four-time All-American for the Razorbacks in 2020-21 after transferring from Furman, won the steeplechase in a personal-best time of 9:12.81 with Emma Coburn second in 9:13.60.

Britton Wilson, a junior at Arkansas this year who previously announced she is turning pro, took second in the women's 400 in 49.79 seconds behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won in a meet record and world-leading time of 48.71.

Wilson, a four-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion after transferring from Tennessee, qualified to compete for the U.S. team at the World Championships for the second time. Last year she finished fifth in the World Championships in the 400 hurdles when she earned a gold medal on the 1,600 relay team.

Jarrion Lawson, a 15-time All-American and four-time NCAA champion at Arkansas from 2014-16, took second in the men's long jump at the USA Championships with a mark of 26 feet, 8 1/4 inches on his sixth and final attempt -- a quarter-inch behind Marquis Dendy. who won with a leap of 26-8 1/2.

Lawson was in fifth before his final attempt with a best of 26-4 1/2.

Arkansas sophomore Rosey Effiong was fifth in the women's 400 in 50.41 and former Razorback Logan Jolly was seventh in the women's steeplechase in a personal-best 9:26.97.

In the first round of the men's 200 meters, former Razorback Marquis Washington (20.59) and Arkansas sophomore Connor Washington (20.73) advanced to the semifinals.

Arkansas seniors Tai Brown (13.47) and Tre'Bien Gilbert (13.63) advanced in the first round of the men's 110-meter hurdles.



