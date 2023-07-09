Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Danielle Lee Chancey, 2424 N. Mountain Grove Road, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
ATKINS Sara Grace Camp, c/o Mr. & Mrs. Andre Pruitt, July 1, 2023, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Jeffrey A. Rodgers, 55 Huntington Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Makenzie L. Rodgers, 55 Huntington Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA John Michael States, 12 Cromer Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Joe M. Walls, 860 Salem Heights, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jodee E. Walls, 860 Salem Heights, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Toney L. Davis Jr., 3817 Graceful Oaks Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Steven Scott Adams, 201 N. Conrad St., July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
Janice Kay Adams, 201 N. Conrad St., July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Eric Walthall, 1123 Scenic Way St., July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Rapid P&P LLC, 29010 Walton, June 30, 2023, Chapter 11.
Kelly Anne Cross, 411 S.W. F St., July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Shanea Carol Massey, 1016 Broadmoor, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
BOONEVILLE Douglas Lee Mitchell, 911 N. Bennett Ave., June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
CABOT Jarrell Wayne Hislip, 27 Applewood Circle, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shirley Ann Lane, 3371 Dogwood Lane, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tracy Michelle Abbott, 48 Timberwood Drive, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Robert Hall, 81 Pond St., June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Carmen Leanne Hall, 81 Pond St., June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles E. Veasey, 12 Red Bird Cove, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shirley F. Veasey, 12 Red Bird Cove, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
CARTHAGE Victor L. Owens, 306 W. Oak, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAVE SPRINGS Dorinda Dawn Fox, c/o Jon Moran, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Darla Lue McCoy, 1001 McNutt Road, No. 259, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Andrew Bruce Battles, 15 Willis Way, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael John DuBuque, 2155 Rosemary Drive, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dexter A. Robinson, 2010 Rich Smith Lane, Apt. 202, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
CRAWFORDSVILLE Freda L. Hemphill, 505 Absonwynn Road, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Christopher Jared Walters, 179 N. Dogwood St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Deanna Kagebein, 11 A. Watkins, July 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Carneshia Brooks, 624 Marrable Hill, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Bearded Deck and Outdoor Living, LLC, 1680 N. Center St., July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
EUREKA SPRINGS Joe B. Wharton, 317 Holiday Island Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nancy L. Wharton, 317 Holiday Island Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Katherine Weston, 13337 Jack McClure Road, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Evelyn Elias-Cedeno, 2530 E. Kantz Drive, Apt. 10, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Alan W Wood, 2240 W. Moore Lane, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Sundance Bruce Pearson, 9605 Bridgeford Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nancy Ann Redden, 1600 Houston St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Summer Rose Galdamez, 8100 Avignon Lane, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Michael William Smith, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Martha Horvath Smith, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
GILLETT Delaney Michele Moyer, P.O. Box 163, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jeffery Lawrence Moyer, P.O. Box 163, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
GURDON Jeremy Michael Woods, P.O. Box 175, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amy Michelle Woods, P.O. Box 175, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARRISBURG James R. Covington, 20001 Senteney Road, July 4, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tana D. Covington, 20001 Senteney Road, July 4, 2023, Chapter 7.
HATTIEVILLE Cindy Henderson, 458 Devils Creek Road July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Charlotte Jane Carpenter, 417 Illinois St., June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tyler R. Baker, 157 Wicker Terrace, July 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kaci R. Baker, 157 Wicker Terrace, July 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gavin Elise Collins, 1007 Park Ave., June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE William Lawrence Wilson, 4 Antigua Lane, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Francine Walker, 4 Antigua Lane, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Shena Shenise Graham, 1403 Broadmoor Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Audrey Buford, P.O. Box 16634, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Mattphew Allen Mohr, P.O. Box 804, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
KINGSLAND Austin Cody Matkin, 3100 Ark. 189 North, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
KIRBY Julylian Merritt, 1039 Palestine Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Sherry Ann Miller, 2507 Lehigh Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Andre' Blevens, 905 Abigail St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Angela Brooks, 4202 W. 17th St., Apt. B, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Timothy Wise, 8600 Community Road, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Helen A. Newberry, 3400 S. Bowman, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Semaj I. Brown Sr., 10906 Birchwood Drive, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kimberly N. Dickerson, 3905 John Barrow Road, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Dumas Sr., P.O. Box 15011, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Timothy J. Brown Sr., 6121 Lyndell Drive, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda L. Brown, 6121 Lyndell Drive, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ayanna Woods, 2510 Peach Tree Drive, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tironda Leslie Meeks, 4300 Bowman Road, Lot 14, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
Marcus J.M. Robinson, 7023 Yorkwood Drive, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
Steven Antoine, 8701 Interstate 30, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Harold B. Overton, 257 Morning Star Drive, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bethany A. Overton, 257 Morning Star Drive, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARION Tiffany Danielle Sanders, 330 Trigg, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Derricka Cal, 54 Ridgeway Cove, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARMADUKE Ernest D. Walker, 160 Greene Road 534, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary L. Walker, 160 Greene Road 534, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Kikeshia S. Perry, 1 Southland Cove, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Patsy Fowler, 3 S. Dogwood Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
MC RAE Weylin Dean Bradford, 605 First St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Lynn Bradford, 605 First St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
MELBOURNE Vickey Lynn Layne, 42 Morrison St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael Eugene Layne, 42 Morrison St., June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
Corey R. McCullough, 1246 Knobcreek Road, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Antonio Hood, 2706 E. Washington Ave. , June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Nathan Eno, 9933 Highway 135 North, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Laura Malia, 3101 Kay Don Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Melissa Hackworth, 10797 Ark.. 251, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
POWHATAN Ricky Alberda, 7 Lawrence Road 232, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROYAL Kevin Edwards, 5759 Albert Pike Road, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Averian Brooke Collins, 906 Regency Circle, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Tonya Sue Bohannon, 121 Riverside Park Road, June 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Tristan James Byers, 25 Robin Drive, July 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Priscilla Mae Craig, 22 Cardinal Valley Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lee Andrew Farmer, 101 Manson Road, Apt. 2, June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashley Nicole Sharp, 307 Delmont Ave., June 29, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michelle Reynolds, 22 Narragansett Place, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheurika N. McKeever, 3000 Shady Side Drive, July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Deshundaca Reyna King, 1201 Pershing Highway, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Rodney Earl Williams Sr., 211 S. Columbus, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Michael M. Jones, 333 Links Drive, No. 2101, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dorothy M. Jones, 4716 County Ave., No. 2114, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
TRASKWOOD Patricia J. Witham, 205 Ark. 291, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Pebbles Ann Lucy, 400 Christy Ave., July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Janice Ann Wargo, 513 Cedar St., July 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brock Bowling, 715 Bella Vista Ave. 708, July 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kimberley Rena Bowling, 715 Bella Vista Ave. 708, July 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Joseph West, 71 Vilanco Cutoff, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christina West, 71 Vilanco Cutoff, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALDO Norwood T. Smith Jr., 180 Columbia Road #53, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALDRON Joshua Jesus Strong, 747 Tammy Drive, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARD Holli Atkins, 30 Geraldine, June 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Theotis Crawford Jr., 3500 East Polk, July 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ruthie Davis, 388 Ingram Blvd., Apt 4, July 5, 2023, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Cheryl Jaggars, 1012 Joann Drive, June 30, 2023, Chapter 13.