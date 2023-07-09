Beyond bravery

There is a kind of courage we might hope never to discover in ourselves--the kind that emerges under stress, when we ignore the impulse to seek safety over protecting others. I don't know that we can take credit for it.

Then there is the kind of courage required to repeatedly put oneself in situations where one understands there is reasonable expectation of grave injury or death. The courage it takes to volunteer for dangerous missions or test the limits of new technologies. The kind of courage that is necessary if ideals and pretty philosophies are to have any purchase on a ravaging world.

It's often pointed out that air travel is among the safest ways to travel. There were 4.69 aviation accidents per 100,000 flying hours in 2020, the vast majority of them relatively minor. In 1930, the accident rate for military aviation was 144. By 1940, the rate had been reduced more than two-thirds, to merely 51 accidents.

Most of those accidents were catastrophic.

Ten times more Americans died in military flying accidents during World War II and its run-up than died on the beaches of Normandy during the Allied invasion. (Training accidents accounted for approximately 30,000 fatalities among U.S. Army Air Forces personnel during the war years; compare that to the estimated 7,000 and 8,000 pilots killed in combat.)

Airplanes were still new and raw and buggy. Only recently had they acquired steel skins. Only a tiny percentage of the population had ever been up in one. More than 15,000 young men died in air-crew training in the U.S. in the years before Pearl Harbor.

Accidents are rarely regarded as heroic, but the circumstances in the '30s were dire. Despite the protests of isolationists, armed conflict seemed inevitable, and the U.S. dramatically ramped up aircraft production and air-crew training. New aircraft designs were rushed into production.

While there were a lot of small innovative companies involved in aircraft research, the huge scale of the contracts effectively froze out everyone but the largest manufacturers. Automakers GM and Packard received huge contracts, even though they'd never built an airplane, because they demonstrated the manufacturing capacity to produce in quantity. While their retooling and production achievements were indeed impressive, they came at a cost. Planes were rushed into use without proper testing, in many cases when design flaws were known. Engine failures and on-board fires were common.

Military flight crews understood this--and the need to fly anyway. So they nicknamed the B-24 bomber the "flying coffin," went up in it and sometimes came down hard. The looming war took precedence over safety. Uncle Sam needed bodies. In 1939, fewer than 1,000 pilots graduated basic flight training. By 1943 that figure had grown to 165,000. Another 200,000 washed out of training, or died during it.

You had to be brave to fly in 1940.

The Douglas B-18 "Bolo" was not a particularly exciting airplane; it was squat and sturdy and relatively reliable. One pilot who logged 1,000 hours in the plane wrote that it seemed to have a strong affection for the ground.

"When we took off with a heavy load from a short strip, we would stick its tail between the fence posts, hold the brakes, and open the throttles wide. When all the parts seemed to be shaking at the right frequency, and all the noises were at the proper resonance, and the two seemed to

be in a reasonable harmonious relationship, we would release the brakes. Nothing would happen for a while. But then, pretty soon, the aircraft would start to move."

The B-18 was slow and, according to the Air Force Times, "easy to hit." But it was safer than some.

Just before 9 a.m. June 17, 1940, five Bolos took off from Mitchel Field on Long Island, N.Y., for a routine training flight.

As the planes flew in a V formation, the lead plane--piloted by 25-year-old Army Lt. Richard Murray Bylander from Little Rock--descended and slid back to allow the fourth plane--piloted by group leader Lt. Paul Burlingame--to fly over him. Something went wrong. The planes collided, locked wings and exploded before, as The New York Times had it, "flutter[ing] to the ground like ducks shot out of a flight."

The trailing plane pulled into a steep climb to avoid them as they fell, seemingly locked together.

They were directly over the densely populated area of Belle‑rose Manor on the eastern edge of Queens. Somehow, the pilots fought to regain control of their aircraft and separated a few hundred feet above the ground. Somehow Bylander was able to steer his plane into a grassy mall between rows of newly built houses on 239th Street.

Burlingame's plane came down about 100 yards away, on 87th Avenue. It avoided churches and a school and ran its nose into a house, setting it afire. The house next door caught fire too; a woman on the second floor ran out into the street, her clothes burning off her. She died in the hospital the next day, the only civilian casualty.

All 11 airmen were dead--some died instantly in the collision. But the pilots, Bylander and Burlingame, stayed at the controls of their compromised airplanes. They wrestled with their machines, they minimized the loss of life, even as they understood they could not survive.

In January, American Legion Post 103 of Little Neck-Douglaston, N.Y., began contacting the families of the pilots and crew members killed in and over Bellerose in 1940. The one they sent to Mack Hollis in Russellville reads in part:

"We of The American Legion have spent the past five years researching this incident with the aim of honoring Lieutenant Bylander and the 10 comrades who died with him. We have also completed the design, engineering, approval and fundraising requirements for a memorial monument to these 11 deceased Army airmen, and scheduled its construction and dedication. The memorial location will be at the 1940 crash site, the intersection of 239th Street and Hillside Avenue in Bellerose, N.Y.

"... our research and investigation have led us to the conclusion that these airmen performed a life-saving act on that day, veering their aircraft away from populated structures and consciously and skillfully crashing into the streets, sparing death and injury to hundreds of civilians. Lieutenant Bylander was piloting one of the aircraft that did so ... This heroic act was obviously overlooked by the Army Air Corps at the time. Therefore, we are submitting a recommendation to the Air Force for posthumous award of the Distinguished Flying Cross to these men."

Last month, some 20 descendants of Lieutenant Bylander traveled to New York to witness the unveiling of a small monument on the 83rd anniversary of the crash. They're still waiting to hear about the Distinguished Flying Cross.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com