BOONEVILLE -- Toughness is a word that is often associated with the town of Booneville. From the gridiron trenches on Friday nights to the blue-collar workers that make up the city, Booneville natives are just built differently.

Junior pitcher Lexi Franklin, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, put that Boonville toughness on full display in the Class 3A state championship softball game.

Getting ready to compete for a title, she was struck in the head by a bat before the game.

Franklin required a quick emergency care visit with six stitches. That didn't slow her down though, as she helped guide the Lady Bearcats to the win, earning state tournament MVP honors.

After the injury happened only hours before the game, Franklin's first thought was she wasn't missing the biggest contest of her life.

"There was no way I wasn't playing that day," Franklin said. "When I got hit in the accident, I was like, 'wow is this really happening?' I was just checking on a friend, but she didn't see me and I was too close to get out of the way. We rushed for help after that. I didn't want to be sitting on the sidelines or waiting at the hospital. I wanted to play in that game."

With a bandage on her right eye, Franklin picked up the win in the circle, tossing a complete game allowing six hits, two earned runs while striking out three. At the plate, she had a hit, a run and was walked three times during the 4-3 victory over Atkins for the state championship.

Franklin's heroics quickly created a buzz across social media.

"The story kind of took the state by storm," Booneville first-year coach Chad Simpson said. "A lot of people hear about Booneville toughness and relate it to our boys sports with football. But it's the girls, too. It makes me feel really good the girls are getting recognized for their success."

It was a banner year for Franklin and the Lady Bearcats.

She finished the season with 229 strikeouts on the mound in 163 1/3 innings with her 1.84 ERA. Franklin also hit for a .447 batting average to go with 11 doubles, 6 triples, 5 home runs, 39 RBI and 16 walks.

The championship was the program's second ever with the first happening in 2004.

Franklin, who is verbally committed to Pittsburg State University, added to her already impressive high school softball résumé this season. She earned all-state honors for a third consecutive year, became Booneville's all-time strikeout leader and picked up the 600 strikeout milestone.

"She does everything," Simpson said. "She is our best pitcher by far and is one of our better hitters. She is a great team leader as well. It doesn't happen often playing in the field, but she can really play good defense, too. She has been so awesome for us. I wouldn't say she is a vocal leader, but she leads by example. Her talent is very special."

What Franklin said she'd remember most is the championship game, but the journey along the way was special as well. The jam sessions in the dugout during a state tournament rain delay. Always eating at a chicken restaurant before every state tournament game.

And of course the celebration after winning this year after back-to-back quarterfinals exits during the previous two seasons.

"It was a complete team effort to win this," Franklin said.

"The last two years, we got stopped in the same spot. We just told ourselves that wasn't going to happen again this year. We can't have it happen three years in a row. We kept on pushing to be where we wanted to be. I'm so proud of my girls. I was proud to end that season with my sisters out there. We didn't have to cry over a loss again."