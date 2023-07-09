Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Nabholz Construction, 1500 Park St., Little Rock, $55,000,000.
Commercial Restoration, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $600,000.
Rees Construction, LLC, 17406 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $455,000.
Clark Contractors, 41 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $450,000.
Commercial Restoration, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $118,417.
Commercial Restoration, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $101,773.
Commercial Restoration, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $80,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Randy Wright Build, 27 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $1,000,000.
Kellco Custom Homes, 84 Orle Circle, Little Rock, $950,000.
Blusky Restoration, 500 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $777,778.
Kevin Driver Builders, 220 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $590,000.
Felland Brothers, 1817 River Heights Drive, Little Rock, $375,000.
Devan Stevens, 1900 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $308,000.
Songbyrd Enterprises, 819 W. 32nd St., Little Rock, $290,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 136 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $231,680.
Shields & Associate, 4 Jamestown Court, Little Rock, $192,800.
Best Builders, Inc., 11308 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $135,280.
Matt Foster Construction, 115 Jewell Road, Little Rock, $125,000.
Tri-State Intl Bldg., 11217 Shackleford Court, Little Rock, $119,000.
Platinum Drywall Inc., 577 Valley Club Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.
Robert Smith, 2503 Brown St., Little Rock, $100,000.
Ferguson Homes and Co., 11319 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $95,000.
Carolyn Ann Smith, 3023 Asher Ave., Little Rock, $80,000.
Top Ridge Framing Cons., 2112 Hinson Road, Little Rock, $80,000.