The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

500 President Clinton Ave., commercial, Museum of Discovery, 12:14 p.m. July 3, property valued at $7,900.

72202

1010 Jessie Road, residential, Chad Rye, 7:19 a.m. July 6, property valued at $10,001.

72204

5902 Timberview Road, residential, Detra Mitchel, 7:39 p.m. July 3, property valued at $102.

1603 S. Jackson St., residential, Erica Robinson, 6:12 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.

4600 Foster St., commercial, Williams Air Compressor and Equipment, 9:40 a.m. July 5, property valued at $2,800.

2009 Fair Park Blvd., residential, Davyda Howard, 12:44 p.m. July 5, property valued at $2,200.

1401 S. University Ave., residential, Sayad Osaim, 7:49 a.m. July 6, property valued at $3,100.

72205

9100 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Dollar Tree, 5:28 a.m. July 6, property value unknown.

72206

700 E. 17th St., residential, Chris Alsbrook, 7 a.m. July 5, property valued at $1,500.

4 Chiminy Rock Place, residential, Tai Grayson, 8:59 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.

1510 S. Commerce St., residential, Samuel Addison, 3:29 p.m. July 5, property valued at $1,403.

72209

1 Benanna St., commercial, All My Sons, 7:02 a.m. July 3, property valued at $10

9302 Interstate 30, commercial, U-Haul Storage, 7:02 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.

3623 American Manor Dr., residential, Goldie Hicks, 7:31 a.m. July 5, property valued at $2,753.

11409 Baseline Road, residential, David Kincade, 10:58 a.m. July 5, property valued at $6,500.

8701 Interstate 30, residential, Byron Charles, 12:36 p.m. July 5, proeprty valued at $4,501.

4716 Baseline Road, residential, Ayanna Lacy, 2:34 p.m. July 5, property valued at $1,310.

72210

21 Augusta Court, residential, Candice Early, 12 a.m. July 3, property value unknown.

72211

11911 Mara Lynn Road, commercial, EZ Mart, 4:34 a.m. July 3, property valued at $800.

72212

11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Cellular Repair, 4:45 a.m. July 3, property value unknown.

1912 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Harold McCullough, 4:20 p.m. July 3, property valued at $200.

72223

128 Alsace Cove, residential, Hani Abunasrah, 2:56 a.m. July 6, property value unknown.

5701 Ranch Dr., residential, Dave Camp, 2:32 p.m. July 6, property valued at $3,026.

72227

8101 Cantrell Road, residential, Torrie Finney, 9:39 a.m. July 5, property vauled at $2,201.

North Little Rock

72114

800 N. Beech St., residental, Latrina Dawn Edison, 3:30 p.m. July 1, property valued at $1,520.

115 Curtis Sykes, commericial, Fun Wash, 6:58 p.m. July 3, property valued at $2,401.

1009 Rockwater Blvd., residential, Braden Tyler Melton, 11 p.m. July 4, property valued at $199.

72116

4000 John F. Kennedy Blvd, commercial, Old Mill Pizza, 3:16 p.m. July 2, property valued at $800.

3401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Casey's, 11:30 p.m. July 3, property value unknown.

72117

3401 Springhill Dr., residential, Andy Sanders, Jr., 1:30 p.m. July 6, property value unknown.

3205 N. Arkansas 391, residential, Sukhdev Singh, 1 p.m. July 6, property valued at $1,760.

72118

4000 Joe K. Poch Dr., commercial, city of North Little Rock Parks, 2 p.m. June 30, property valued at $2,220.

619 W. 46th St., residential, Maria De La Rosa/Carlos Ortega, 4 p.m. July 2, property value unknown.

100 Charles St., commerical, The Church at Burns Park, 8:22 p.m. July 3, property valued at $2,800.