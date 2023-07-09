BUSINESS PEOPLE

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies has hired Rizwana Kahn as a software developer.

MEDICAL

Little Rock spine surgeon Wayne L. Bruffett has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Ashley Randall, APRN, has joined the team at Baptist Health Heart Failure and Transplant Institute in Little Rock.

NONPROFIT

Jill Thompson has joined the Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas Chapter as program director.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.



