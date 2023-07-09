Charlie Daniels, longtime Arkansas political figure, dies

Charlie Daniels, a longtime state official whose career in public service included terms as Arkansas' commissioner of state lands, state auditor and secretary of state, died Sunday.

Marsha Harbert, Daniels' daughter, confirmed her father passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon. He was 83.

The cause of Daniels' death has not been made public, Harbert said when reached by phone.

"He'll be missed by many," she said. "He was a wonderful servant for the state of Arkansas, but also a wonderful family man."

Daniels, a Democrat who grew up in El Dorado, was first elected to the Parkers Chapel Board of Education in 1972. Two years later, he was appointed director of the Arkansas Department of Labor by former Gov. David Pryor. Daniels continued to lead the department under former Gov. Bill Clinton. He also served as director of governmental affairs for the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Daniels was elected commissioner of state lands in 1984. He held that office until 2003, winning election five times. In 2002, he defeated then-first lady Janet Huckabee in a race for secretary of state and was reelected to the position four years later. In 2010, Daniels was elected state auditor.

Daniels served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. He attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.